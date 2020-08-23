‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Sonny Gets A Concerning Call About Mike

Mike has been on Sonny’s mind this past week on General Hospital, especially since the Nurses Ball has been going on. The father and son had previously performed together on stage at this event, but now Mike is lying in a hospital bed at Turning Woods not doing well. Sonny has been on edge lately waiting to see how long his dad will last and it looks like he may be getting some news soon.

General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central indicates that Sonny will be getting a phone call that has something to do with Mike. Fans are bracing themselves for the inevitable very soon. It’s only a matter of time before he loses his battle. Sonny had previously decided to put his dad on a feeding tube, but after talking to Liz, and Felix showing him Yvonne’s current condition, he changed his mind. He accepted that Mike wanted him to give his permission to pass on. This could be the final call he gets about his dad.

There is also a possibility that the call could be that his condition has taken a turn for the worse. Maybe Mike will want to see his son before he dies. The General Hospital spoilers after that reveals that Sonny will get some answers, but it doesn’t say exactly what that is all about.

Todd Wawrychuk / ABC

The news about Mike couldn’t come at a worse time for Sonny. His grandson Wiley has just gone missing and Brook Lynn Quartermaine is fighting for her life after being attacked by Nelle. Sonny is barely holding on as it is and now things are getting even more crazy.

According to a previous report by The Inquisitr, Carly is expected to be going through this difficult time with her husband and son as well. Michael is waiting for word on Wiley and Sonny’s heartache over Mike’s failing health will be taking a toll on her. So much so that spoilers say that Jax will be worried about Carly.

Carly is said to be trying to help, but she will be torn in two places this upcoming week. She will be standing by Michael as the hunt for Wiley escalates, while her husband’s attentions are on Mike.

The drama on General Hospital is gearing up to be explosive the week of August 24. If Mike dies in the coming days, it will certainly be a heart breaking moment not only for the Corinthos family, but also for fans who have grown to love Mike Corbin.