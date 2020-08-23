‘The Batman’ Trailer Reveals Robert Pattinson’s Batsuit, Batmobile, And Voice

DC FanDome is officially over as panels are now playing on repeat on the event’s website. The final panel of the night went to 2021’s The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson as the newest Caped Crusader. After answering questions for roughly 25 minutes, Reeves debuted a trailer for the film which ignited Twitter immediately as fans finally got a look of Battinson in action.

The director revealed during the panel that only approximately 25-30 percent of the movie has been shot after production had been halted in March due to the ongoing health crisis. Fans are shocked at the epic trailer and how it was pulled together from only a quarter of the movie’s potential footage, meaning more greatness is to come as filming resumes next month. Set construction has been back in progress in the United Kingdom since last month and the cast and crew are eager to get back to work.

Big reveals in the trailer included Pattinson in the full Batsuit, his Batmobile, as well as the Dark Knight’s voice which does not appear to be digitally altered as Ben Affleck’s was partially in Batman v. Superman and Justice League. Jeffrey Wright’s Commissioner Gordon got most of the screen time in the trailer as he investigated a crime scene in an affluent mansion.

A mysterious villain, possibly the Riddler, suffocated a victim with duct tape and left clues throughout the large house, taunting Bruce Wayne. Gordon and Batman briefly interact, as a letter is shown that the famed DC baddie left for the protagonist. Pattinson is also seen with heavy black makeup around his eyes without his Batsuit, reminiscent of Bucky Barnes in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

One of the biggest takeaways from the trailer was Batman’s brutality and sheer strength as he beat down the leader of a white face-painted gang. After being asked who he is, Batman responds “I’m vengeance.”

Also debuting in the trailer was Zoe Kravitz’s Selena Kyle, who according to Reeves, has not turned into Catwoman just yet in the film, despite donning small cat ears on a ski mask she wears. Paul Dano’s Riddler does not appear either, but his voice is strewn throughout the two-minute clip. Also absent is Colin Farrel’s Penguin, as well as Andy Serkis’ Alfred. In a brief moment, Serkis’s voice can be heard in what is presumed to be a conversation between him and Bruce Wayne, but he’s never seen.

There are several quick shots of the Batmobile taking off, and possibly the Bat Cave as Pattinson is seen standing in a dark oversized room with his vehicle and lots of other tech. The Batman has a tentative release date of October 1, 2021.