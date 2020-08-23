Jadeveon Clowney Still Reportedly Garnering Interest From Three NFL Teams

Jadeveon Clowney is still looking for a new NFL home but so far, no one has really stepped forward and offered him a contract he can’t turn down. Despite the fact that he’s taking his time deciding on a team, and the season is moving ever closer, Andrew Hollerun of The Spun wrote on Saturday that there are three franchises that still seem to have a real interest in the edge rusher.

The reason why Clowney isn’t getting offers from a ton of interested parties yet is reportedly because he’s looking for a deal that will pay him quite a bit more than his market value. The former first round pick had what Hollerun called a decent season with the Seattle Seahawks last year, but he also suffered an injury that impacted his production.

Those around the league have said the injury played a part in Clowney not getting the offer he wanted. Analysts have said the coronavirus pandemic has made it more difficult to get him to perform a tryout. He’s now considered the highest-profile free agent still available.

Despite there not being an imminent contract offer, the writer said there are three teams that are still considering going after Clowney. The Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans and Seahawks continue to be mentioned for the defender.

“The Tennessee Titans’ interest is there, but not at Clowney’s current number, which appears to be set at $17 million for one of his preferred landing spots,” Charles Robinson wrote for Yahoo Sports earlier this week. “Ditto for the Seattle Seahawks and Las Vegas Raiders. There is even some question about the depth of interest within the Raiders, as one source familiar with the organization said there is a “varied” appetite for the Clowney pursuit, depending on whether you’re speaking to head coach Jon Gruden or general manager Mike Mayock.”

There was a time this summer when the Cleveland Browns looked like the team most likely to land Clowney. They are said to have still offered him the biggest contract. It’s still unknown why he turned them down.

Like Seattle, the Titans have been a team that were mentioned earlier this summer as giving Clowney a look. No one has stepped forward and done the deal yet.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier, the market for Clowney seems to be shrinking the closer the league gets to the regular season. Hollerun believes the three franchises still in the running could be seeing who is going to blink first.