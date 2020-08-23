Candace Cameron Bure Stands Up To Commenter Who Criticized Lori Loughlin’s Two-Month Sentence

Candace Cameron Bure defended former co-star Lori Loughlin within saying — or writing — a word.

The former Full House star took to Instagram to respond to someone who criticized what they saw as a light sentence for Loughlin for her involvement in the college admissions scandal. As People magazine noted, one social media user said that both Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannuli should have gone to prison for four years each for their involvement, making up for the students who would have lost out on admission as a result of the fraud. Loughlin had been sentenced to two months in federal prison, while her husband was given a five-month sentence for his involvement.

In response to the commenter, Bure shared what People referred to as a “pensive face emoji,” an apparent sign of her disagreement with the comment and disappointment in the sentiment. The report noted that Bure made what may have been a veiled reference to the anger against her Full House co-star in another post, calling on followers to “always lift up others” and noting that everyone could use a little extra encouragement.

As The Inquisitr reported, Bure has been supportive of Loughlin in the past as well, standing behind the 56-year-old actress as she faced allegations of participating in an elaborate scheme to commit fraud when seeking admission to elite colleges and universities. Appearing with her Fuller House co-star Jodie Sweetin on the Today show last year, Bure said that she would never join in those condemning Loughlin for her involvement.

Paul Marotta / Getty Images

“It’s too personal to us and we would never want to talk about someone that’s such a dear and close friend,” Bure said. “I’ve already said that we are family and we stand by each other and pray for each other, and we’ll always be there for each other.”

Other co-stars have shown some measure of support as well and refused to condemn her actions, including John Stamos, who was largely quiet but said in an interview with GQ that the situation did not make sense to him.

“Whatever happened, I’m pretty sure that the punishment is not equal to the crime, if there was a crime,” he said.

In addition to her sentence of two months in federal prison, Loughlin was hit with a $150,000 fine and ordered to serve 100 hours of community service. She was also given two years of probation after her release. Both she and Gianulli could have faced up to 20 years behind bars for the charges.