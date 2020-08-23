Blac Chyna Sizzles In A Barely-There Top & Short Skirt

Blac Chyna’s most recent Instagram upload, which she shared with her 16.3 million followers on Saturday, August 22, featured the “Cash Only” artist posing in a skimpy ensemble accentuated with a giant fuzzy hat and a matching open sweater.

Chyna sported a brown shirt with lapels that opened, exposing her ample cleavage. The top barely contained her buxom bust, and was cinched at her décolletage with a single red button. The garment stretched across her chest and rode up on her underboob, exposing a hint of skin. Her toned and taut torso was on full display, as were her bevy of multicolored tattoos that snaked their way up her stomach.

She wore a black, furry sweater around her shoulders and arms, as well as a matching piece of headwear that nearly engulfed her head.

The skirt dipped low on her abdomen and sported a waist-high slit, showing off Chyna’s legs, which seemed to stretch on forever. She completed the look with snakeskin boots.

For the first shot in the series, Chyna stood tall, jutting out one hip. This position only served to enhance her hourglass figure. She bent one leg at the knee, showing off her footwear. She turned her head to the side and closed her eyes.

The second snap featured Chyna lounging on the floor. She placed one leg over the other. She balanced her pose with one hand on the ground, the other touching her hat. She looked off-camera, her mouth slightly ajar.

The third photo was another full-body shot of Chyna, showcasing her entire ensemble. Her headwear tilted to the side, and she held it up with one hand. Her other hand was planted firmly on her waist. It was only in this image did Chyna make eye contact with the camera, giving the lens a sultry stare.

In the comment section of the Instagram post, Chyna’s fans reacted to her latest look with admiration and awe.

Some were seriously impressed with her physique.

“Your body sis wow,” wrote one follower in awe.

“Wicked body,” gushed a second person, punctuating their comment with a flame emoji.

Others were in awe of her beauty.

“Chyna ya look tf good,” replied a third social media user, adding a smiley face with heart eyes for emphasis.

Others still were here for her headwear.

“Ohhh that hat tho,” said a fourth fan.

At the time of this writing, the three-photo slideshow racked up more than 26,000 likes and hit over 350 comments.

