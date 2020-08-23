Ireland Baldwin Brutally Mugged By A Woman ‘High Out Of Her Mind On Drugs’

Ireland Baldwin, the daughter of famed The Hunt for Red October actor Alec, recently confessed on Instagram that she had been the victim of a brutal mugging where the perpetrator was a woman who was “high out of her mind on drugs.”

Baldwin shared two images that showed the black eye she received from the violent confrontation. In addition to the bruising around her eye, her lips looked swollen and there was a cut that extended across her lip around the corner of her mouth.

The model, who is also the daughter of Kim Basinger, also gave a description of the horrifying event in her caption.

Baldwin wrote that yesterday afternoon, a woman who was on drugs attacked because she was “desperate” for money. She specifically punched Baldwin in the face before stealing her belongings.

Baldwin added that the attack seemed to have been a least partly bit premeditated, as the attacker had a male co-conspirator who was waiting in a getaway car. After the thief mugged Baldwin, she simply “jumped in” to the waiting vehicle and the pair drove off.

However, despite the quick getaway, the Grudge Match actress wrote that the two had been fortunately since been apprehended by the police, thanks to the fact that multiple witnesses were able to help law enforcement officials.

But Baldwin’s message did not end there. The model and actress warned her fans to be “careful,” as she had been told by police that thefts and muggings are on the rise as many Americans remain strapped for cash due to unemployment caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“These are really difficult times and we need to look out for one another,” Baldwin concluded.

The heartfelt post quickly earned close to 20,000 likes and around 2,000 comments that offered condolences.

“I’m so sorry this happened to you! So scary! So many people so desperate and scared and acting irrationally,” lamented musical artist Joy Downer.

“Stay safe… hope you recover well,” added Corrine Foxx, the daughter of Django Unchained actor Jamie Foxx.

But it was not just celebrities who wished Baldwin well.

“I’m glad you’re okay now,” wrote one fan, adding a red heart to emphasize the sentiment.

“Oh my gosh!! I’m so sorry this happened. These really are very difficult times. All of this is so sad. Wishing you a speedy recovery!!!” added a second.

Baldwin’s shocking experience is not the only violent incident to make today’s headlines. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, former NBA star Gerald Wilkins was recently accused of punching a woman, per a new police report.