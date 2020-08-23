‘Big Brother 22’ Week 3 Spoilers: Power Of Veto Winner Revealed

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother Season 22.

The third Power of Veto (POV) winner has been revealed this season on Big Brother All-Stars. Earlier this week Tyler Crispen became Head of Household (HOH) after the roommates voted to evict Nicole Anthony. He subsequently nominated Janelle Pierzina and Kaysar Ridha for eviction which didn’t come as much of a surprise to the nominees themselves or fans.

Alongside Tyler, Janelle, and Kaysar, Cody Calafiore, Memphis Garrett, and Bayleigh Dayton were selected to play in the Veto competition. According to Big Brother Daily on Twitter, Cody took home the win in what was some sort of timed puzzle challenge. This means Janelle and Kaysar will stay on the block, with one of them definitely going home this Thursday.

The famous duo tried their hardest to save themselves this week and lost an extra opportunity when Enzo Palumbo won the Safety Suite competition yesterday. He selected Christmas Abbot as his plus one, granting her safety for the week as well. This almost certainly guaranteed Janelle or Kaysar’s eviction, and now that they both lost the Veto they will have to part ways.

Janelle appears to be the target and she will likely be booted come Thursday. Conversations on the live feeds suggest the roommates have made up their minds, with Dani Briones and Nicole Franzel admitting that the Minnesotan will be the one to go.

For now, it’s unknown if there is some sort of Battle Back competition, but most signs suggest the twist won’t appear for All-Stars 2. Fans who have paid attention to the live feeds have been hoping for a new twist to be thrown into the game that can save Janelle and Kaysar but it’s likely too late for it at this point in time.

Janelle asked Kaysar and Bayleigh should she be given some sort of power on her way out of the house, who should she give it to? The group decided Bayleigh would likely be best since she will probably make it further in the game than Kaysar based on the way votes have gone so far this summer.

The former All-Stars pair have accepted their fate in the house and have just been happy to have been able to play for their third go-round.

“This is fun. I’m glad we got to do this together again,” Janelle said to Kaysar.

“Look at the good side. We both have great lives outside of here, we have both played multiple times, we both knew winning was going to be a slim chance,” she also said to her friend.