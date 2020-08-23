‘Teen Mom’ Star Catelynn Baltierra And Husband Tyler Celebrate Five Year Wedding Anniversary

Catelynn Baltierra, of MTV’s Teen Mom OG fame, recently celebrated an anniversary with her husband Tyler, part of which she shared with her 3.7 million Instagram followers on Saturday night.

In the caption, she wished for another 50 years of happy marriage. The sweet series of dinner photos garnered almost 20,000 likes in less than an hour after they were posted.

Catelynn looked all dolled up for their romantic evening. The first image was a selfie of her in a low-lit room with tons of mahogany wood and dark leather upholstery in the background. Her straight, dark hair was parted off-center, with long bangs that were swept across her forehead. It was tucked behind one ear and the ends of her stylish bob grazed both collarbones.

She wore a basic black top with a flattering round neck, embellished with ruffled short sleeves. She also accessorized with sparkling drop earrings and a gold-colored choker with an unidentifiable name written in script.

Catelynn finished off the glamorous look with retro-styled makeup, featuring cat-eye liquid liner and deep crimson lipstick.

The sleeve of Tyler’s matching black T-shirt and his partially tattooed arm were visible in the corner of the shot. Catelynn rested her arm next to his, so that their elbows touched.

The second image pictured their incredible dinner. The table was spread with elegant white tableware filled with food. The couple appeared to have both enjoyed a well-prepared steak, as well as a bevy of sides, including french fries, mashed potatoes, broccoli, and asparagus.

The last snap showed Catelynn and Tyler sitting next to one another in the booth, both with enormous smiles on their faces. He had his arm around wrapped around her shoulder, and she leaned her head toward his.

According to a recent report by People, the celebrity couple has been together for over a decade, and have been followed by fans since their debut on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant in 2009. In addition to Carly, the little girl they gave up for adoption during the show, they have two other little girls, Novalee and Vaeda.

As much as they seem to adore being parents, it sounds like the two lovebirds were not terribly disappointed to have a little alone time. An Instagram video from a few days ago documenting the beginning of their celebration was hashtagged “nokidsallowed.’

Catelynn’s devoted Instagram followers were quick to express their adoration for her fancy appearance.

“loveee!!!???? you’re so beautiful Cate,” praised one fan.

“Stunningly gorgeous,” declared a second person.