Bru Luccas Dances In A Louis Vuitton Bikini Top And Tiny Daisy Dukes: ‘Follow Me’

Social media star Bru Luccas sent the pulses of her 3.2 million Instagram followers racing after posting a sultry video where she danced while wearing the tiniest of bikini tops with a pair of Daisy Dukes.

Luccas, who uploaded the clip in order to encourage her fans to also follow her on TikTok, wore a classic string bikini top for the occasion. The item was from famed luxury brand Louis Vuitton and featured the signature monogram print throughout the garment. The dark brown background of the fabric highlighted the model’s bronze skin, and the print added a luxurious aesthetic to the otherwise casual vibe.

The top was a traditional triangle shape, with a deep plunging neckline that left little of the Brazilian’s décolletage to the imagination. Tiny straps tied around the back and behind the neck in a halter silhouette.

Flaunting her toned midriff, Luccas completed the look with a pair of Daisy Duke shorts. They slung around her hips in a way that accentuated her enviable hourglass figure. The hemline was so short that nearly all of her toned and tanned legs were on display, and a couple of torn details throughout the bottoms added an element of edginess to the ensemble.

Keeping focus purely on her figure, Luccas steered clear from any distracting accessories and styled her hair into simple and beachy waves that cascaded down over her shoulders in a deep side part.

The clip opened with Luccas bringing up one elbow, followed by a second. She then raised both arms above her head as she moved her hips back and forth to the music.

Fans of the Brazilian bombshell went wild over the new upload, and awarded the post over 123,000 likes and more than 1,150 comments.

“Women should be furious seeing your beauty,” teased one awestruck fan, adding a winking phase emoji to emphasize his cheeky remark.

“Gorgeous as always,” raved a second.

“Beautiful, attractive and sensual,” echoed a third, along with a tulip symbol, red rose emoji, and black heart.

“Awesome Girl,” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with both a heart-eye face emoji and a fire symbol.

In addition, a number of comments were written in the model’s native Portuguese, showing how Luccas’s popularity spans the globe.

This is far from the first time that Luccas has recently wowed her fans with sultry new updates. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the Instagram star left little to the imagination in a photo posted earlier this week where she was covered in gold chains along with a revealing black slingshot bathing suit.