In Secretly Recorded Audio, Donald Trump’s Older Sister Attacks His Character: ‘He Has No Principles’

Donald Trump’s older sister was heard attacking his character in secretly recorded audio released on Saturday, part of what is reportedly a series of recordings made by the president’s niece to serve as source material for her tell-all book.

The Washington Post on Saturday shared portions of the audio that was reportedly recorded by the president’s niece, Mary L. Trump. As the report noted, Donald Trump’s elder sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, was heard attacking his policy of separating migrant children from their parents at the U.S. border and for what she believed was lying.

“All he wants to do is appeal to his base,” Barry was heard in the recording. “He has no principles. None. None. And his base, I mean my God, if you were a religious person, you want to help people. Not do this.”

The report went on to say that the 83-year-old Barry was angry at what she saw was a lack of character from her brother.

“His goddamned tweet and lying, oh my God,” she said. “I’m talking too freely, but you know. The change of stories. The lack of preparation. The lying. Holy sh*t.”

The recording was released in response to questions about how Mary Trump sourced her claims in her tell-all book about her uncle and their family. The newspaper had reached out seeking corroboration for her claim that Donald Trump paid someone to take the SATs for him.

In response, Mary Trump reportedly revealed that she secretly recorded 15 hours of conversations with Barry in 2018 and 2019. In one portion, Barry said that she believed her brother had “somebody take the exams” to get into the University of Pennsylvania, and revealed the name of the person who allegedly took it for him.

The Washington Post noted that President Trump suggested on Fox News that he may send Barry, a federal prosecutor, to the border. She appeared aghast at the idea, saying it was clear that he had not read her court opinions on the treatment of immigrants. The Washington Post noted that Barry had once taken a judge to task for failing to treat an asylum seeker with the proper respect.

The report added that Barry had never publicly aired any of her views on her brother or his stances.

The recording was released at a turbulent time for the family, with Robert Trump having filed a lawsuit in an attempt to stop the release of his niece’s tell-all book. He died earlier this month, with his funeral service being held at the White House this week.