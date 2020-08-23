‘DWTS’ Pro Sasha Farber Shares Shirtless Shower Photo & Responds To Fan Suggestions For His Celebrity Partner

Sasha revealed a few of the stars he would love to compete with.

Dancing with the Stars pro Sasha Farber is ready to get back in the ballroom, but his latest Instagram photo showed him posing in a much smaller space. On Saturday, the fan favorite who hasn’t yet won a mirrorball trophy shared a snapshot of himself in the shower. He also asked his followers to share their suggestions for which celebrity they’d like to see him partnered with for Season 29 of DWTS, and they provided a number of options that Sasha loved.

In the snapshot that he shared, Sasha was pictured from the waist up in the shower. He was shirtless and soapy, and the showerhead was spraying directly on his chiseled chest and washboard abs. On his head, he wore a shower cap decorated with a pink pattern. It looked like he was posing with one hand on his hip as he turned to give the camera a charming smile.

Sasha admitted that he wasn’t sure what his photo had to do with the return of Dancing with the Stars, but it likely grabbed the attention of many of his followers. They were also quick to respond to his request for partner suggestions.

One fan had a question in return, asking Sasha if he already knows who his partner is. He answered in the negative, and he replied to another query about when he’ll find out. He said that he hopes it will be soon because he’s eager to get started.

A few of the fan suggestions he liked included Even Stevens star Christy Carlson Romano, Melrose Place actress Courtney Thorne-Smith, and TikTok sensation Addison Rae. One of his followers informed him that Sabrina Carpenter and Liza Koshy, the stars of the Netflix move Work It, have both said that they want to be on the upcoming season of DWTS, and he responded to this news with an “omg yes.”

“Yes love her,” Sasha wrote when Descendants actress Sofia Carson was mentioned.

He had an enthusiastic response to the suggestion of Mila Kunis. He pointed out that he and the Black Swan star both have Russian roots.

“Yessss @milalkunis let’s do it we are both Russian!!!!! Also Mila would be an AWESOME DANCER,” he said.

Another celeb he tagged was Lucy Hale of Pretty Little Liars fame.

“Yessss I’m so down!!! What do you think @lucyhale you in???” he remarked.

A number of commenters also said that they would like to see him paired with The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe. So far, she’s the only celebrity who has been announced as a Season 29 competitor.

Sasha’s wife, fellow professional dancer Emma Slater, sweetly responded to his post by saying that she wants to be his partner. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the married couple will have to live apart during filming due to safety concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

DWTS is set to return on September 14.