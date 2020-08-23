‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pro Daniella Karagach Practices Her Sexy Dance Moves In New Instagram Share

Dancing with the Stars will begin a brand new season on September 14. The pros have already been named and include two first-timers, Britt Stewart and Daniella Karagach, who is married to another dancer, Pasha Pashkov. Daniella appears to be quite excited about joining her husband on the popular ABC show. She shared a cute video clip on Instagram of herself prancing around in the kitchen while also vacuuming the floor.

The 27-year-old not only showed off her dance moves, but she also flaunted her muscular dancer’s legs as well. She wore a sexy blue outfit that would be perfect for the ballroom floor. However, Daniella was not in the ABC studio but at home wearing the glittery costume. The lace bodice also had thick lacy straps that went around her shoulders. The back of the dress took a dive to the middle of her back. The waistline was sheer and the bottom was full of fringe that moved back and forth as she shook her booty to the music of Alexander Jean’s “Waiting For You.”

The front of the garment featured plenty of frills and lace as well. Daniella’s blond hair was pulled up into a tall bun on top of her head with a pretty hair clip attached. You couldn’t help but notice her toned legs as she danced while pushing a vacuum cleaner around on the bare floor of the kitchen. She joked around in her caption that while she is waiting for her Dancing with the Stars pairing to be named, she is resorting to practicing with Bob, the vacuum cleaner.

Daniella is a first-time pro dancer and she said how excited she is to be joining the crew. The celebrity pairings will be announced shortly and she can’t wait to see who she will be with. Her Instagram followers are also anxious to find out as well.

“I can’t wait to find out who your partner is,” one fan said.

“You look gorgeous I’m so excited to find out your partner and cheer you on this season,” another follower replied.

“Hope your new partner move smoother than Bob the vacuum,” joked a third fan.

Daniella did perform on Dancing with the Stars during season 28 as Princess Elsa. Everyone seemed to love her, and people seem glad that she was picked up as a pro this time around.

Just last week was the official announcement on Good Morning America where the pros were revealed. Sharna Burgess is back, and Britt, the show’s first black female pro, has also joined the team. There are plenty of changes happening soon now that Tyra Banks is taking the reins as host.