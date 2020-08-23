Brittney Palmer Rocks Cleavage In Shear White Top & Denim: ‘Alexa, Play Blue Jeans’

Brittney Palmer treated her 1.1 million Instagram followers to a flirty post on Saturday, and they shared plenty of positive vibes for her sexy casual look.

In the shot, Brittney sat on a gray piece of furniture in front of a wall-mounted TV near a beautiful fireplace with framed, abstract artwork hanging above it. She had one leg bent resting atop the chair, and the other hung off the edge. Brittney wore a sheer white long-sleeved top with several buttons undone that she tied right below her ample chest. A sheer lacy bra peeked out from beneath the top, revealing plenty of her ample cleavage which spilled over the bra’s lace edge. She wore a pair of light wash LPA brand jeans, high-waisted that sported a button fly from the curated GRLFRND box.

Brittney’s eye’s popped, and her long eyelashes framed them. She had a gorgeous toothy smile and tilted her head to one side. The UFC octagon girl’s long highlighted hair cascaded in big, loose curls over one shoulder, and it looked like the other side was held back with something that wasn’t visible in the picture. She accessorized with medium gold hoop earrings, and she had another gold stud piercing higher on her ear. She also had a shorter gold necklace and a longer one with a charm around her neck.

In her caption, Brittney jokingly asked Alexa to play a song from singer Lana Del Rey. Her fans shared the love with at least 11,100 hitting the “like” button and nearly 200 taking the time to leave a positive comment for the UFC ring girl.

“Alexa, tell Brittney Palmer that I love her!!!!” wrote one follower how used a play on words from her caption, and also left many red heart-eye emoji.

“For sure! And you fit me better than my favorite sweater. So beautiful,” a second fan declared.

“I mean… you can literally wear anything and look good still! You are more beautiful than any diamond in the world! Absolutely gorgeous!” gushed a third devotee who left several flame, jewel, and heart emoji.

“Such beauty at its best and finest. You are truly an angel Britney love your smile, sweetheart,” a fourth Instagrammer replied, including multiple roses with the text.

Brittney regularly shares cute and sexy photos of herself, which her followers seem to appreciate. The Inquisitr recently reported that she teased her fans with a picture of herself making a kiss with her lips while wearing her UFC uniform.