Katya Elise Henry Takes Sultry Selfies In Provocative Pose On The Beach

Fitness model Katya Elise Henry delighted her 7.6 million Instagram followers with her most recent post on Saturday evening. The buxom brunette shared a series of images of herself flaunting all her curves in a huge mirror on a quiet beach, which racked up over 10,000 likes in the first six minutes after they were posted.

Katya posed on her knees on a patterned woven blanket spread over the sand. She faced a round mirror with a wooden frame propped just off the edge of the blanket, which reflected her enticing figure.

She wore a revealing string bikini in a pale pink color that complimented her bronzed skin. It featured soft triangle cups that stretched against the alluring weight of her breasts. The pieces of fabric had been slid away from one another, maximizing the amount visible bare cleavage. The straps tied behind her neck and around her rib cage.

The bottom of the suit was another tiny triangle that rose up from between her thighs, attached to thin straps that rested high on either side of her shapely hips.

Katya clutched her phone in her right hand, offset to one side just enough to show her face. She gazed at the screen to maintain focus and composition in the snaps.

There was a canvas-lined wicker basket filled with vividly-colored sunflowers, carnations, and daisies on the ground next to her. In the first image, she appears to have plucked a few blooms out of their container and grasped them in her left hand. She held them to her side so that they were perfectly silhouetted by the blue sky behind her.

In the next photo, Katya set the flowers down next to her and toyed with the bikini string running across her left hip. The top of her suit shifted, and her voluptuous breasts spilled out from beneath the lightweight material.

Next, she leaned far forward on her knees, which were spread wide apart, and arched her back seductively. She rested her weight on her extended arm and gave the camera a sultry grin.

Katya’s long, black hair was parted off-center and thrown over one shoulder. It fanned out into the air in the gentle ocean breeze.

She accessorized with multiple gold-colored rings, a bracelet, and a tiny cross on a delicate chain around her neck.

Katya was surrounded by a forest of lush, green palm trees and golden sand. A cement sidewalk and a few small tent-like structures were visible in front of her.