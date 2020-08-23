Blac Chyna Stuns In A Cut-Out Bodysuit On Instagram

Blac Chyna took to her Instagram account on Friday, August 21, to share a multi-photo update on the social media platform. Much to the delight of her 16.3 million followers, Chyna posed in a sexy black bodysuit that featured a cut-out on her upper midriff.

The thick straps of the one-piece circled around her shoulders, while the rest of the garment hugged all of her curves. The peekaboo keyhole began at the bottom of her chest, showcasing a hint of underboob. As the bodysuit narrowed, Chyna showcased her famous hourglass figure. She paired the sultry ensemble with long, black mesh gloves and matching thigh-high stiletto boots. Her bare thighs were covered in multicolored tattoos.

Chyna’s hair was deeply parted in a short bob that curled under her chin. Her dark roots quickly transitioned into a platinum hue, giving her tresses a two-toned look.

In the first image in the series, Chyna posed on the floor, stretching out her legs and leaning back on one arm. She bent her other arm at the elbow and raked her hands through her hair. She turned to the side and tilted her chin upwards, closing her eyes.

The second picture featured Chyna staring directly at the camera, giving the lens some serious bedroom eyes. In this shot, she sat on the floor, bending her knees and spreading her legs wide open.

The third snap was a close-up shot of Chyna’s face. She stared into the camera, her honey brown eyes fixed on the lens. Her mouth was set in a straight line. Fans caught a peek at the “Dream” tattoo on her hand.

Chyna’s millions of followers flocked to the comment section of the slideshow in droves, eager to shower her with compliments and praise. While some chose to comment solely with rows of emoji, other fans left lengthier messages for the star.

“You look so good,” wrote one social media user, punctuating their comment with a heart-eye emoji.

“You are beautiful,” gushed another, including two pink hearts.

“THIS LOOK IS FIRE,” commended a third person in all-caps, following up their message with two flame emoji.

“Yessss girl,” shared a fourth follower.

As of press time, the photo set racked up more than 89,000 likes and received over 1,000 comments.

This is just one of Blac Chyna’s latest racy looks. As The Inquisitr reported, in one of her most recent posts, the “Cash Only” artist posed in a white crop top and fitted, light-wash distressed jeans.