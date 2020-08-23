‘Justice League’ Snyder Cut Will Offer Four One-Hour Installements

The DC FanDome online experience has been pumping out exclusive content for the last seven hours with trailers, sneak peeks, behind the scenes footage, and actor interviews from films like Wonder Woman 1984, Shazam!, Black Adam and the Snyder Cut of Justice League. It’s been a great day for DC Comics fans as movies from the DCEU and beyond have been trending on Twitter all day due to massive excitement. One of the most-anticipated panels from the FanDome was hosted by Zack Snyder as he released an official trailer of sorts for his cut of Justice League.

According to Deadline, the visionary director also revealed that his cut will be offered to watch in two different ways: four one-hour installments initially and as one unit later on, all on HBO Max.

“We’ll find a way of bundling it all together at the end,” he said, suggesting the only way to watch it at first would be episodic.

Eventually, the direction turned to those who do not have access to HBO Max. How would they watch it? Snyder said his Justice League is being shopped around right now so it will be made available to anyone who wants to see it. The director did not reveal if this was limited to a streaming platform, theatrical release, digital or hard-copy purchase, or a television premiere. Once the best deal is found, the location will be revealed to eager fans.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Snyder noted that his cut won’t feature any footage which was shot by Joss Whedon, which means these four hours of film are entirely his own. Some were worried that there wouldn’t be enough imagery from the original work, but this new announcement proves that there is more than enough to go around.

Tons of this new footage was showcased in the trailer released today which gave a bigger glimpse at the movie’s true villain, Darkseid. There was also a reveal of Snyder’s Steppenwolf, a much darker version than the one which appeared in the Whedon cut.

It also looks like Cyborg and Flash will have bigger roles in the film as they were more supporting to Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and Superman in the 2017 version.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will hit HBO Max sometime next year. There is no release date or even month at this point in time, but as soon as the four episodes come together there will be an official announcement from the DC camp.