Karina Ramos Rocks A Zebra-Print Bikini, Flaunts Her Enviable Figure On Instagram

Costa Rican model Karina Ramos took to her Instagram account on Saturday, August 22, and wowed her legions of followers to a set of hot bikini snapshots.

In the pics, Karina, who rose to fame after representing her country at the Miss Universe Pageant, could be seen rocking a skimpy, zebra-print bathing suit which perfectly accentuated her figure.

The top of consisted of triangular cups, a plunging neckline, thin straps, and a string that ran across her chest and tied at the back. The tiny garment allowed Karina to show off a glimpse of her perky breasts, a move which sent temperatures soaring.

She teamed the top with equally skimpy thong-style bottoms that drew attention toward her slender hips, pert booty, and shapely legs. The ensemble also highlighted her taut stomach and slim waist.

Karina wore her highlighted tresses in a bun, letting a strand of hair fall over her forehead. As for accessories, she kept it chic and opted for a pair of delicate drop earrings. She also chose multiple black and silver chain and beaded necklaces, all of which rested at the base of her throat.

She shared two snaps from the shoot, which were captured during the day, under the beautiful blue sky. Some trees could also be seen in the background. To pose for the first image, Karina perched on the edge of a swimming pool and partially submerged her legs in the water. She arched her back, placed her hands on the floor for support, threw her head back, closed her eyes, and flashed a smile. The pose allowed her to show off her derriere as well as major sideboob.

In the second photograph, she faced the camera, tilted her head, puckered her lips, and gazed into the camera.

Karina added a caption in Spanish, and according to a Google translation, she informed her fans that her bathing suit was from the Costa Rican beachwear retailer, Nalú Bikinis, while her jewelry was from the online store, Femalien.

Within five hours of posting, the snaps garnered more than 21,000 likes and 150-plus comments.

“What a beauty of a woman!!!” one of her fans commented.

“How cute and impressive. Your bikini looks awesome and you’re spectacular!!” another user chimed in.

“As beautiful as always, Karina! Have a great time, recharge your batteries, and enjoy to the max!” a third admirer remarked.

“If beauty was a crime, you would have been sentenced to life imprisonment!” a fourth follower wrote.

Karina wows her fans with her steamy photographs and videos almost every week. A few days ago, she uploaded a video in which she rocked a very revealing, animal-print swimsuit.