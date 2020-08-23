Zhara Nilsson Flaunts Her Sculpted Abs In An Animal-Print Bikini

Swedish model Zhara Nilsson took to her Instagram page on Saturday, August 22, and treated her 1 million fans to a set of skin-baring snapshots.

In the snaps, Zhara could be seen rocking a very tiny, animal-print bikini that left little to the imagination of the viewers. The risque ensemble consisted of a top which boasted triangular cups, elasticated edges, and a thin string that ran across her chest. The plunging neckline of the top allowed her to tease her admirers with a glimpse of her perky boobs.

Alexa teamed the top with matching string bottoms which she pulled up high on her slender hips, letting the front of the garment scoop down to expose her lower torso.

She wore her slightly-damp, blonde tresses down, letting her locks fall over her back. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a gold pendant which had her name carved into it. That aside, she wore a silver nose pin and adorned her navel with a barbell.

According to the geotag, the snaps were captured in Santorini, Greece. For the shoot, Zhara lied atop a white mattress to soak up the sun. A few gray-and-white striped cushions could also be seen in the background.

Zhara shared two snaps from the shoot. In the first one, she lied on her back, touched her hair, turned her face to one side, parted her lips, and closed her eyes. In the second photo, she sat on the mat with her legs stretched forward. She bent one of her knees, tugged at the strings of her bottoms, looked away from the camera, and flashed her beautiful smile.

In the caption, Zhara informed her fans that her sexy bathing suit was from the Brazilian beachwear brand, Belaflor. She also tagged Jake Films in her post to give photo credits.

Within 12 hours of posting, the pics garnered more than 10,000 likes. Several of Zhara’s followers also flocked to the comments section and shared 160-plus messages in which they praised her incredible physique and her sensual sense of style.

“Wow!! Your abs are amazing!!” one of her fans commented.

“Beautiful!! I love you so much. Kisses from Switzerland,” another user chimed in.

“Love your fantastic body!!!” a third admirer wrote, adding multiple heart-eyed and fire emoji.

“I had a dream in which we were in love and dating! But then I woke up!!” a fourth follower expressed his wishful thinking.

Aside from her followers, many models and influencers also liked and commented on the photos, including Khloe Terae, Paula Manzanal, Erica Fett, and Brittny Baylis.