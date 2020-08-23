Giada De Laurentiis Sizzles In A Fuchsia Bikini In 50th Birthday Photo

Giada posed on a surfboard.

Giada De Laurentiis made 50 look absolutely fabulous by flaunting her fit figure in a fuchsia bikini. On Saturday, the professional chef turned up the heat on her Instagram page by sharing a stunning snapshot of her incredible beach bod with her 1.6 million followers. The response was a mixture of birthday wishes and remarks about her ageless beauty.

The Food Network star looked radiant in her brightly colored two-piece. Her top had fixed triangle cups that clung to her ample bust. The low neckline also showcased her cleavage and smooth decolletage. Her bottoms had a hip-hugger waist with flirty fluttery ties on the sides. Giada confidently showed off her trim waist, toned arms and shoulders, and shapely thighs as she posed in her skimpy swimwear.

The cookbook author accessorized her bathing suit with a gold pendant necklace and a pair of cat-eye sunglasses. Her fun shades had multicolored frames and dark lenses. Her brunette hair was pulled back in a low ponytail, and it was soaking wet. Glittering water droplets also covered her flawless, sun-kissed skin.

Giada looked both relaxed and joyful as she sat on a large white-and-yellow surfboard floating on dark water. Her knees were bent in front of her, and she was leaning back on her hands. She gazed up at her photographer, who was positioned above her. She flashed her dazzling pearly whites at the camera as her photo was snapped.

Giada greeted her semicentennial year in the comments section of her post, and her followers responded to her celebratory photo by liking it over 65,000 times during the first hour it was live on her account. They also flocked to the comments section to share their overwhelmingly positive thoughts about her pic. Many of them expressed incredulity over her age or her appearance.

“Half century has never looked finer,” read one message.

“Wishing your day is spent on silliness happiness & indulging yourself. Happy Birthday!! Light love Laughter & Positivity from here to there,” wrote another fan.

“Its clever to celebrate your 50th with a photo of you at 25,” quipped a third admirer.

“Are you serious!!!!???? I literally thought you were in your 30’s I’m blown away!!!!!!!!!” a fourth person remarked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Giada also rocked a bikini in a video that she uploaded to her account earlier in the week. It showed her taking on a viral social media challenge created by Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky, who swam across a pool with a glass of chocolate milk on her head. However, Giada used a bowl of pasta instead.