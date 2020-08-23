Kylie Jenner Poses In A Knit Bra & Sweatpants

Kylie Jenner recently took to her Instagram account to share her latest stylish update with her 191 million followers. On Saturday, August 22, the Kylie Cosmetics makeup mogul posted a two-photo set of herself modeling in a knit bra and sweatpants.

Kylie’s all-white ensemble stood out brightly against her sun-kissed skin. The low-cut top plunged down her chest, her ample cleavage and voluptuous bust barely contained in the garment. Her tanned, toned, and taut midriff was on full display. The sweatpants dipped low on her abdomen, a silver safety pin pinned to the front of the pants. She wore a nude thong that rode up high on her hips, accentuating her hourglass figure and fit physique. A gold chain encircled her waist. She paired the ensemble with an open, ripped sweatshirt.

Her long, brunette hair was parted in the middle and tumbled behind her back and over her shoulder in loose, carefree waves. Her roots were dark but quickly transitioned into a lighter, more chocolate hue, giving her locks a two-toned look.

As for her jewelry, Kylie opted to accessorize with multiple necklaces and numerous rings on her fingers.

In the first image, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star stared seductively at the camera, her plump pout set in a line. One hand gripped her chest, drawing attention to her bust. Her other arm hung down by her side.

The second snap was taken from further away, capturing Kylie’s entire outfit in the photo. In this shot, she bent both arms at the elbow and placed her hands behind her head. This pose only served to lengthen her torso.

Kylie’s millions of followers wasted no time in commenting on the post, while also racking up close to 6 million likes and nearly 26,000 comments at the time of this writing.

“This fit,” gushed one social media user, punctuating their message with a shocked face.

“Oh WOW Ky!!!!!” exclaimed another.

“WHEW!!!!!!!!!” declared a third person in all-caps, emphasizing their comment with a heart-eye and flame emoji, as well as a red heart.

“Queen,” simply wrote a fourth follower.

