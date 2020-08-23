Morgan Ketzner Displays Tight Bikini Bod And Bronzed Skin In Tulum, Mexico

Model Morgan Ketzner took to Instagram on Saturday afternoon in a tiny bikini that thrilled her 502,000 followers. The Sports Illustrated beauty shared a snap of herself on a beachy vacation, which she geotagged in tropical Mexico. The post garnered almost 1,400 likes in the first fifteen minutes after it went live.

Morgan wore a revealing bathing suit that displayed plenty of her bare, tanned skin. It featured a brightly-colored pattern of animal print overlaid with seashells and tropical flowers in yellow, orange, purple, and blue. She tagged the brand Luli Fama Swimwear in the caption.

The halter top tied in a bow behind her neck. It had underwire demi-cups embellished in the center with a ring between her pert breasts, exposing an alluring hint of cleavage. The faint hint of tan lines were visible above the suit on either side of her bust.

The bikini bottom was tied high on the sides of her hips with double strands of fabric, and the triangular piece of fabric in the front dipped well below her navel. Morgan’s enviably toned abdominal muscles created visible lines running down her petite torso. The ends of both bows grazed her shapely upper thighs.

Morgan posed standing and faced the camera head-on. She extended her arms to either side of her body and rested her open palms on a white columned railing behind her. One leg appeared to have been slightly stacked in front of the other, which offset her hips in a visually-appealing manner and created a distinct hourglass curve along her petite frame.

She leaned toward the camera almost imperceptibly, bringing definition to the striking shape of her jawline and high cheekbones. Morgan gazed at the camera intensely and pouted her parted lips. Her rich chestnut hair was swept to one side and appeared to blow in a gentle breeze, grazing the tops of her shoulders.

The elegant background behind her stretched out into an idyllic utopia. The shoot seemingly occurred on a second-level covered balcony, of which there was another directly behind Morgan. An expanse of well-groomed bushes and manicured lawn was visible below, surrounding a decorative stone structure filled with bright blue water. Giant palm trees encircled the entire scene.

Past the line of palms, the turquoise Caribbean sea met a line of fluffy clouds hanging on the horizon.

As recently reported by The Inquisitr, earlier this month Morgan flaunted her killer physique in another sultry animal print bikini that showed off her wild side.