Jill Duggar Takes Son Israel School Supply Shopping And Fans Are Here For It

Israel is headed to public school very soon.

Jill Duggar is doing things her own way with her two kids, Israel, 5, and Samuel, 3. One huge step that she and husband, Derick Dillard, have taken apart from their reality TV family is sending their eldest son to public school. The former Counting On stars recently took Israel to the store to get supplies that he will need and they shared their experience with their 1.6 million Instagram followers.

Going to public school is almost unheard of in the world of the Duggars. Jill and her many siblings have all been homeschooled. However, Derick was not. He had the traditional education that most kids do and that’s what they chose for their son now as well. On Saturday, the Dillards took both boys to Walmart to get the things that Israel will need. Jill posted a sweet photo of the soon-to-be kindergartner on her Instagram with his shopping list in hand checking things off. The blond-haired boy was sitting cross-legged in the shopping cart with the paper and pen in hand ready to go.

Israel sported a grey t-shirt and matching shorts, as well as a mask covering up his nose and mouth. Despite not being able to see his whole face, his eyes seemed to be lit up and excited to be taking part in this yearly tradition.

Jill also filmed the family’s experience and posted the video on the Dillard family website. At one point, Israel was staring intently at the paper as his dad helped him to locate the correct list of supplies that he would need for his first year. He crossed off the items as they were being thrown into the cart such as pencils, crayons, and glue that normal kindergartners use.

At the end of the video, the Duggar grandson had his picture taken with his backpack on that was packed up and ready to go. He mentioned how excited he is in the video.

Duggar fans are also happy that Jill and Derick chose their own path when it comes to their children. Many took to the comments to express how excited they are for Israel.

“I’m so happy he gets to go to school!!! He will do great,” one of Jill’s followers said.

“Have a great year buddy!!!” another fan told the boy.

“His excitement is adorable!” observed a third fan.

Another thing that Jill has changed since moving out of her parents’ home was her wardrobe. She is now wearing pants, shorts, and tank tops instead of the usual dress attire. In addition, she modeled a few modest swimsuits last month on Instagram and fans loved it.