Alexa Dellanos Looks Gorgeous In A Cleavage-Baring Blue Outfit: ‘When In Monaco’

American model Alexa Dellanos is on a sexy pic-posting spree of late. Taking to her Instagram page on Saturday, August 22, the hottie shared a glamorous picture of herself to wow her 2 million followers.

In the snap, the blonde bombshell looked nothing short of stunning as she rocked a light-blue, glittery dress to ramp up the glam. The outfit boasted a choker design, long sleeves, and a plunging neckline, one which allowed the hottie to show off an ample amount of cleavage. It consisted of a tight skirt and a matching belt that had a silver heart embellishment. The risqué outfit not only looked stunning but it also perfectly accentuated Alexa’s hourglass body.

She wore her blond tresses in soft, romantic waves, and let her locks cascade over shoulders and bosom. To match her attire, she accessorized with a silver purse.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured somewhere in Monte Carlo, Monaco. It looked like the shoot took place in a hotel lobby. Several glass shelves, a beautiful chandelier, and marble flooring could be seen in the background.

To strike a pose, Alexa stood straight, slightly arched her back, tilted her head, touched her hair, and seductively gazed at the camera.

Per the tag in her post, her outfit was from German fashion designer, Philip Plein.

Within an hour of posting, the post racked up more than 15,000 likes. In addition to that, Alexa’s most ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and posted 200-plus comments to praise her amazing figure and beautiful looks.

“Omg, Alexa, you look totally out of this world. Love your dress!” one of her fans commented.

“Damn, you’re the sexiest woman alive. Your boyfriend is a very lucky man!!” another user chimed in.

“So, so perfect. You literally look like a real-life barbie doll,” a third admirer remarked.

“Simply gorgeous in the truest sense of the word. I am just speechless,” a fourth follower wrote.

Many of Alexa’s fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the post, including Durrani Popal, Daisy Marquez, Vanessa Bohorquez, and Leli Hernandez.

Phillip Plein also shared a few snaps of Alexa on his timeline from the same photoshoot. In one of the pics, Alexa posed alongside Philips’ wife, Lucia Bartoli, who wore a similar dress in red color.

In another picture, Alexa, her boyfriend Alec Monopoly, Philip, and Lucia could be seen together.

Earlier on Saturday, she treated her legions of admirers to a very hot snap in which she rocked a very revealing, navy-blue bikini. The picture was captured in France.