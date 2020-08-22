Donald Trump Slammed For Characterizing FDA As ‘Deep State’

On Saturday, President Donald Trump was slammed for characterizing the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as the “deep state,” The Hill reported.

In a controversial tweet earlier in the day, the commander-in-chief suggested that the FDA is “making it very difficult” for pharmaceutical companies to develop vaccines and treatments for the novel coronavirus.

As the publication noted, in his tweet — which was aimed at FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn — Trump implied that the federal agency is working to ensure he does not get reelected in November.

The commander-in-chief attacked Hahn following the Department of Health and Human Services’s announcement that the FDA can no longer regulate certain laboratory tests, including those used to detect COVID-19.

Democratic Rep. Bill Pascrell of New Jersey said that Trump’s “lies and recklessness” have “killed people.”

“Since the start of the pandemic I have repeatedly called on the FDA to follow science and data alone in approving covid treatments and not give reject trump’s dangerous ‘miracle’ cures,” Pascrell stated.

In a Twitter message, Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado, also a Democrat, wrote that the president is undermining the efforts of scientists and accused him of pushing “dangerous and unhinged conspiracy theories.”

Joe Scarborough, co-host of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, echoed Bennet, suggesting that Trump is putting pressure on the FDA because he is desperate to have a cure for COVID-19 before the 2020 presidential election.

“Trump’s conspiracy theory of the moment is to accuse his own FDA of being deep state actors because they won’t recklessly rush an unsafe vaccine. Donald desperately wants his October Surprise to be a vaccine. And if more Americans die, he will just say ‘It is what is is.'”

Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont described Trump’s claims as “absurd,” saying that the American people need a commander-in-chief who pays attention to what the experts are saying, instead of spreading baseless theories.

How absurd. Now, Trump believes he's not only smarter than scientists, but that they are actively plotting against his re-election. We need a president who listens to scientists, not someone who concocts bizarre conspiracy theories. The "very stable genius" must be defeated. pic.twitter.com/389bCXKxWa — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 22, 2020

Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi also ripped into Trump.

During a press conference on Capitol Hill, Pelosi described Trump’s claims as “dangerous,” accusing him of trying to politicize the coronavirus pandemic.

The president has previously taken aim at federal agencies, linking them to the so-called deep state and arguing that certain government officials are conspiring to remove him from office.

Sarah Silbiger / Getty Images

In addition, he has repeatedly suggested that an effective vaccine could be ready by Election Day.

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the virus could be brought under control sometime in 2021.