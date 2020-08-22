Meg Turney Shows Off Curves In Mesh Bodysuit For Creative ‘Fallout’ Cosplay

Meg created her own character based on the popular video game.

Meg Turney showed off her bombshell curves and her creative side in her latest Instagram update. On Saturday, the talented cosplay artist wowed her 765,000 Instagram followers by introducing them to a character she conceived herself. She revealed that her futuristic model was inspired by the popular Fallout video game series.

In the caption of her post, Meg explained how she came up with her newest costume creation. She revealed that she loves the Nuka-Girl who appears in ads for the fictional Nuka-Cola drink in the Fallout games. The mascot’s design is based on classic pinup models, and she wears a sexed-up version of a retro spacesuit, complete with a dome-shaped glass helmet. Meg said that she thinks the games need an updated version of the character for Nuka-Cola Quantum, an extremely unhealthy beverage with nefarious origins.

The model’s imagining of a Quantum Nuka-Girl had a more modern futuristic aesthetic. Her costume included a white mesh bodysuit with wide solid shoulder straps. A matching strap stretched across her chest right below her collarbones. The garment was open to the waist, which revealed that Meg wore a matching mesh bra underneath it. The undergarment put her ample assets on full show. A silver ring connected the bra’s stretchy cups. Meg was photographed teasingly tugging downward on the metallic embellishment.

A wide belt cinched the model’s midsection in at the smallest part of her waist. Below the belt, high-cut leg openings showcased her shapely thighs. Meg wore a long, icy blue wig with the top section of hair pulled back. Her eyes were neon blue and appeared to glow, an effect that was most likely achieved with colored contacts or photo editing. In the palm of her free hand, she held a real-life replica of a Nuka-Cola Quantum bottle shaped like a mini rocket. Her head was turned to gaze at the beverage.

In the comments section, one fan asked her where she got the bottle, and she said that it was actually a mini desk lamp that she purchased on Amazon.

The background of Meg’s photo was various shades of purple and blue, and it looked like dark lighting had been used to cool down the color palette even more. In the caption of her post, she credited photographer Wes Ellis for taking the picture.

Over the span of six hours, Meg’s original costume scored her upwards of 17,000 likes and dozens of comments.

“Your Sexy level matches your Nerd level perfectly. And then you go and pull something like this and put that Nerd level back on top where it belongs,” wrote one fan.

“This photo is truly spectacular, you look absolutely stunning and incredible,” read another remark.

