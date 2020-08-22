Nicole Scherzinger Looks Smoking Hot In Wide-Legged Pants & A Blue Cami

Pop star and television personality Nicole Scherzinger thrilled her 4.5 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a trio of snaps in which she rocked an elegant ensemble that highlighted her fit figure. She mentioned in the caption of the post that the outfit was for some type of work event.

Nicole stood in a plain space with white walls visible behind her, allowing her outfit to be the focal point of the shot. She wore a pale blue cami with a straight neckline that stretched across her chest, showing off just a hint of cleavage. The fabric clung to her ample assets, highlighting her curves and toned waist. Incredibly thin straps stretched over her shoulders, and the cami was tucked into her high-waisted pants.

She rocked a pair of white trousers with pockets and a thick waistband that further emphasized her hourglass figure. She paired the bottoms with a crisp white blazer, which she had draped over her shoulders and not actually on her arms. The pale colors of the outfit looked gorgeous against her bronzed skin, and she kept the accessories simple, adding just a pair of hoop earrings.

Her long locks tumbled down her chest in soft waves, and she gazed at the camera with her head slightly tilted in the first shot.

Nicole showcased the full-length look in the second picture, in which she posed in the corner. The trousers she wore hugged her waist, hips and thighs before flaring out below her knee in a wide-legged look with a crisp crease in the front. The hem of the pants covered her feet.

Nicole hooked one thumb in her pockets and allowed the other to rest atop her thigh, and she finished off her accessorizing with a few rings.

The third and final snap showed Nicole brushing some of her hair away from her face as she smiled coyly at the camera, and her fans couldn’t get enough of the update. The post received over 41,500 likes within one hour, as well as 471 comments from her eager audience.

“You’re glowing,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“I’m so excited for this season of masked singer!!!” another fan added, referring to the television show that Nicole is part of.

“Stunning as always, love!” a third fan remarked.

“Nicole, please warn us before you drop this much heat,” another commented, accentuating her remark with a string of flame emoji.

