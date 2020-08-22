Cindy Prado Flaunts Her Bombshell Body In Tiny White Crochet Shorts

Cindy Prado stunned her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a massive update that featured several snaps in which she flaunted her curves in a white crochet set. The photos were taken in St. Barths, as the geotag indicated, and Cindy appeared to be on a beach with a breathtaking view of the ocean.

The ensemble she wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself. She flaunted her pert posterior in the first shot, as she perched on the back of a baby pink vehicle with black interior.

The shorts she wore were crafted from a crocheted white fabric that stretched over her curves. She appeared to have layered the sexy bottoms over a pair of thong bikini bottoms. The fabric looked stunning against her sun-kissed skin, and exposed the lower portion of her rear as well as her toned thighs.

She paired the shorts with a matching top that featured feminine crocheted details and embellished straps that stretched over her shoulders. Her long locks tumbled down her back and blew gently in the breeze as she gazed off into the distance.

Cindy kept the accessories simple, adding a pair of hoop earrings and some sunglasses to the sexy look. In the second shot, she raised one arm up in the air, and she spun around in the third, showing off the front of the ensemble. She planted one foot on a rail area towards the bottom of the vehicle, and bent her other leg as she flaunted her toned figure. The straps of her top slid down her shoulders, and the front of the cropped garment featured a lace-up detail. Her flat stomach was on full display in the look.

Cindy added several additional shots showing off her enviable figure in the set, and her fans couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 30,200 likes within four hours, and also received 339 comments from her eager audience.

“I am always looking forward to your posts,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“You are PERFECT!!!” another exclaimed, including a trio of flame emoji in the remark.

“Love this outfit!! So cute,” a third fan remarked.

“Goddess,” another added simply.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Cindy rocked an evening look for her vacation in St. Barths. She wore a smoking hot black dress with a low-cut neckline that revealed a serious amount of cleavage, and cut-out details over her stomach. The garment also had a scandalously high slit on one side that left nearly her entire thigh exposed.