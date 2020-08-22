Alexa Dellanos Spills Out Of A Skimpy Blue Bikini On Instagram

American model Alexa Dellanos took to her Instagram page on Saturday and wowed her 2 million fans with a steamy bikini snapshot.

In the snap, Alexa could be seen rocking a skimpy, navy-blue bathing suit that struggled to contain her assets. It consisted of a bandeau-style top that featured a cutout on the chest, one that allowed her to flaunt her enviable cleavage as well as a glimpse of underboob.

Alexa teamed the top with matching, thong-style bottoms which were pulled up high on her slender hips. The front part of the barely-there garment scooped down to showcase her lower torso.

The sexy ensemble also enabled Alexa to show off her perfect abs, taut stomach, and her long, shapely legs.

She wore her blonde tresses down, letting her locks fall over her back and shoulders. In terms of accessories, she opted for a delicate gold bracelet and a pendant that rested at the base of her throat. She also accessorized with a camo-print cap to complete her look.

According to the geotag, the photo was captured at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, which is situated in Antibes, France. The shoot took place on a terrace, against the breathtaking background of the ocean and some distant mountains. A swimming pool could also be seen behind her.

To strike a pose, she leaned against the railing and slightly bent her knee as she soaked up the sun. She tugged at her bottoms, tilted her head, touched her cap, parted her lips, and seductively gazed at the camera.

Within two hours of posting, the picture racked up more than 47,000 likes. In addition to that, many of Alexa’s followers flocked to the comments section and shared 350-plus comments in which they praised her incredible figure and beautiful looks.

“Wow, you’re so hot. I love your curves, babe, one of her fans commented.

“Damn, you’re looking super hot. I hope you are having a great time,” another user chimed in.

“I am speechless!! You’re the epitome of perfection,” a third admirer remarked.

“I don’t think so that I have ever seen a woman more gorgeous and sexy than you,” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “absolute stunner,” and “marry me,” to let the model know how much they adore her.

Many of her fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the picture to show appreciation and support, including Durrani Popal, Yaslen Clemente, Daisy Marquez, Vanessa Bohorquez, and Lyna Perez.

Alexa rarely fails to impress her fans with her hot pics. Not too long ago, she uploaded a snap in which she rocked a scanty, white bikini. The picture was captured in Malibu.