‘RHOBH’ Star Sutton Stracke Doesn’t Think It Was Necessary To Toast Erika At Teddi Mellencamp’s Baby Shower

Sutton Stracke wishes Teddi Mellencamp’s recent party on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills could have been all about her.

During a taping of the RHOBH: After Show this week, Sutton weighed in on the happenings of the August 19 episode, which featured each and every member of the full-time cast, aside from Denise Richards, revealing that when it came to the ladies’ toast for Erika Jayne, she didn’t believe it was necessary.

“Well, I think I said something like, ‘Another toast?’ We had toasted Erika a lot,” Sutton told her producer.

According to Sutton, she didn’t have a problem with the fact that Erika was being honored ahead of her trip to New York City, where she was starring in Chicago, but felt that Lisa Rinna could have skipped her comments about Erika and instead mentioned Teddi, who was preparing to welcome her third child with husband Edwin Arroyave.

“We were all so happy for her. It was fine. But it was like, ‘Really Lisa? We are at a baby shower. Can we not just toast Teddi? Let’s just keep this a baby shower.’ But she didn’t do that,” Sutton recalled.

Then, when the producer asked Sutton if Lisa truly left Teddi completely out, Sutton admitted that while she wasn’t completely sure, she couldn’t remember Lisa including her.

In her own segment of the After Show, Erika said she was very appreciative to Lisa for her kind words, and for the friendship and guidance she gave her in the months leading up to her run in Chicago, which Lisa had taken part in years prior. As for Teddi, she added that she and her cast mates were “obviously” present at Buca di Beppo to celebrate not only her, but her daughter, Dove, who arrived in February of this year.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dorit also stole some of Teddi’s thunder at her event due to the fact that the event also served as the reveal for her Capri Room at the Buca di Beppo location in Encino, California.

Prior to the episode airing, Dorit took to her Instagram page, where she shared a series of photos with her fans and followers, some of which featured images of the space decorated for Teddi’s party and others of which gave her online audience a look at the room without Teddi’s decor.

“It was a proud moment for me to see my vision for this [space] come alive and it was so fun to decorate the room specifically for the shower!” Dorit wrote in the caption of her pics.