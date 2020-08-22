Joe Biden’s Catholic Faith Questioned By Tennessee Bishop: ‘He Denies So Much Of Church Teaching’

On Friday, Tennessee Bishop Rick Stika took to Twitter to question Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s Catholic faith. As reported by Breitbart, Stika took particular issue with Biden’s stance on abortion.

“Don’t understand how Mr. Biden can claim to be a good and faithful Catholic as he denies so much of Church teaching especially on the absolute child abuse and human rights violations of the most innocent, the not yet born,” he tweeted.

Biden is openly supportive of abortion and has vowed to repeal the Hyde and Helms Amendments, which have faced criticism for harming women.

The bishop also took aim at Biden’s running mate — Kamala Harris — on Saturday and accused her of being hostile toward those of the Catholic religion.

“And he [Biden] also praises his sidekick who has shown time and time again in senate hearings that she is an anti-Catholic bigot. So sad for this team. But also, I never thought the current President was all that pro-life but he is anti-abortion as well as helpful in religious liberty.”

After Donald Trump’s State of the Union address this year, the prelate offered the president praise for highlighting the issue of abortion. Despite his praise of the American leader’s position on the touchy subject, Stika has claimed that he is not a supporter of the real estate mogul.

Just for the record, I am not a supporter of the person Donald Trump. I am grateful for some of his policies regarding life. Notice the word.some! — Bishop Rick Stika (@BishopStika) January 23, 2020

Nevertheless, the anti-abortion advocate has been open about his criticism of and opposition to the Democratic Party’s values. Notably, he previously took aim at the group for its support of abortion rights and accused it of aligning with infanticide.

In an op-ed for The Washington Post, Catholic program director John Gehring explored the attacks on Biden’s belief from conservatives, who point to his support for abortion rights. According to Gehring, allies of Trump who attempt to reduce Catholic identity to the issue of abortion are clashing with the church’s approach to “politics and the common good.” Gehrig claimed that the Catholic Church promotes voting with an “informed conscience” that takes into consideration the character of each candidate, and he encouraged those who subscribe to the faith to do so in November.

Trump’s faith has also been questioned. Kentucky Bishop John Stowe previously claimed that those supporting the American leader due to his pro-life claims are “almost” engaging in “willful ignorance.” Regardless, the real estate mogul has continued to attack Biden for his purported lack of belief and previously suggested that the former vice president harmed God. In response, Biden called the U.S. leader a bully.