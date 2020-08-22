Durrani Popal Sizzles In A Crocheted Outfit On Instagram

American model Durrani Portal took to her Instagram account on Saturday, August 23, and treated her fans to yet another hot snapshot.

In the pic, Durrani, who rose to fame after appearing on American reality TV show DASH DOLLS, could be seen rocking an off-white crocheted crop top that boasted an off-the-shoulder design. The risqué ensemble drew attention toward her flawless decolletage.

Durrani also showed off a glimpse of her bare midsection. She teamed the top with matching skirt that put her sexy legs on full display. The stunner completed her look with a pair of beige-colored gladiator sandals.

She wore her raven-colored tresses down, letting her wavy locks fall over her back. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a gold necklace that rested at the base of her throat. She also wore a gold wristwatch to ramp up the glamour.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured at Taboo, a Mediterranean restaurant in Tulum, Mexico, where the model is vacationing these days.

To pose, Durrani stood on a wooden platform, leaning against a post. Some swings, her blue purse, and a platter of fruits could also be seen in the background. She slightly bent one of her knees, flashed a soft smile, and closed her eyes.

In the caption, Durrani thanked God for bestowing her with a beautiful life and another day to live. She also informed her fan through a tag that her sexy outfit was from the Miami-based boutique, Lotus Couture.

Within six hours of posting, the pic garnered more than 5,000 likes. In addition to that, many of Durrani’s followers took to the comments section and posted several messages to praise her beautiful looks, hot figure, and sexy sense of style.

“Love this outfit on you, doll. Amazing pic,” one of her fans commented.

“Welcome to Mexico, beautiful,” another user chimed in.

“Wow, you look super hot in every other picture. Can you stop looking so gorgeous, please?” a third admirer remarked.

“What a hottie!!!” a fourth follower wrote, adding multiple heart-eyed emoji.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models and Instagram influencers also liked and commented on the picture to show appreciation and support, including Vanessa Christine, Galienne Nabila, Jessica Cribbon, and Nikki Vianna.

Durrani rarely fails to wow her fans with her skin-baring photos, which she posts from time to time. As The Inquisitr previously noted, she took to her page on Friday, August 21, and uploaded a sultry bikini snap. To spice things up, she turned her back toward the camera to put her pert derriere on full display.