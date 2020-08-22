Bill Maher Says He Is QAnon: ‘True Q Followers Know It’s The Truth’

On Friday’s edition of HBO’s Real Time, comedian Bill Maher poked fun at the QAnon conspiracy theory, The Hill reported.

Maher jokingly claimed that he is the mysterious Q.

“Well, it’s two years later and I’m going to tell you again. I am Q. I am. And true Q followers know it’s the truth because it makes the least sense.”

“Think, people. That’s all I’m saying — take what you thought, flip it, and then assume the opposite of the opposite of what you know is not true,” Maher continued.

Maher pointed out that Republican candidates across the nation have embraced the once-fringe conspiracy theory, jokingly calling on followers of the anonymous message board poster to put on a brave face and stop paying attention to those who are ridiculing their movement.

Concluding his monologue, Maher jokingly offered QAnon supporters the wrong day to go to the polls in the upcoming election, advising those who decide to vote to cast their ballot for rapper Kanye West.

“But if you do somehow get to the polls, my fellow QAnoners of course go with pride and pull the lever for the one man that can make America great again: Kanye West,” the comedian said.

As Maher noted, a Q follower, Marjorie Taylor Greene, recently won a Republican Party primary election in the state of Georgia.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois was among the first GOP lawmakers to call on his colleagues to denounce the far-right movement. Kinzinger said that Republicans need to reject the phenomenon since it has become part of the conservative “mainstream.”

In the primary, Greene defeated neurosurgeon John Cowan with 57 percent of the vote. The insurgent candidate has been endorsed by President Donald Trump, who recently described her as a “star.”

Q supporters believe that Trump is fighting a war against the deep state, which, according to them, is a cabal of Democratic-leaning cannibals who traffic children and worship Satan.

Rick Loomis / Getty Images

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has also denounced QAnon. In an interview on Thursday, he said that the fringe movement does not belong in the GOP. He also said that Democrats should focus on defeating alleged anti-Semitism within their own ranks.

During a press conference earlier this week, Trump appeared to offer words of encouragement to Q followers, refusing to question the validity of their baseless claims.

As The Guardian reported, although believes of the bizarre theory have been described as a potential terror threat by the FBI, multiple aspiring Republican politicians have openly embraced it.