Fox Sports Host Holly Sonders Rocks Latex Bikini And Poses With Rare Mike Trout Baseball Card

Holly revealed that her fiance is selling a baseball card that's potentially record-setting.

Fox Sports host Holly Sonders always looks sumptuous, but she raised the monetary value of her latest photo considerably by posing with an extremely expensive cardboard accessory. Holly shared the picture with her 479,000 Instagram followers on Saturday. She rocked a latex bikini and held up a rare baseball card that was worth a fortune. In the caption of her post, she hinted that she doesn’t see kids in the cards for herself and her wealthy fiance.

Holly’s shiny black two-piece included a one-shoulder top with an asymmetrical neckline. A large peekaboo cutout shaped like an angled teardrop put her colossal cleavage on full display. Her bottoms had extra-skinny side straps, and she was stretching one them out even more by tugging it upward. Her manicured nails were pink, long, and embellished with metallic details.

The former Golf Channel host completed her outfit with a black snapback baseball cap that featured a green back strap and an allover “VD” monogram print. The initials referenced her fiance, professional sports bettor “Vegas Dave” Oancea. Holly wore the cap backwards over her long, blond hair, which cascaded down her back.

She posed at an angle that captured the curve of her pert posterior. Her glittering bellybutton ring also drew the eye to her flat, chiseled midsection. She gazed directly at the camera as she held up a baseball card in a clear protective case. In her post’s caption, the fitness model revealed that it was a one-of-a-kind Mike Trout superfractor that her husband-to-be is auctioning off. According to the Las Vegas Review–Journal, he originally purchased the precious piece of sports memorabilia for $400,000.

The auction ends tonight, and Holly revealed that the bidding was at $1.9 million at the time she uploaded her photo to Instagram. Dave said that he expects the winning bid to surpass the record-setting $3.12 million bid for a Honus Wagner tobacco card.

According to Holly, if the price isn’t right, her fiance won’t sell the collector’s item and will save it for their future kids, “who will never be born.” In response to her words, one of her followers suggested that the couple might change their mind about having children.

“Goodluck!! Still time for kids,” the commenter wrote.

“Don’t hold your breath,” Holly replied, adding a crying laughing emoji to further express her feelings about becoming a mom.

“You should give it to Mike Trout I’m sure he would appreciate it. He and his wife just had a baby boy it would be something that he could give his son. Would be a very class move,” suggested another person.

“Dude mike trout is worth like $500m. Plus his son gets him IN PERSON,” read Holly’s response.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Holly gave fans a peek at Vegas Dave’s villa in Cabo San Lucas in a video that her future husband filmed. She was also rocking a bikini in that Instagram upload.