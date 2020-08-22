Bella Araujo Shows Off Cleavage And Curves In Skimpy Top And Tiny Shorts

Brazilian beauty Bella Araujo captured the attention of thousands of fans on social media after she shared a sexy new update on Saturday, August 22. She took to her Instagram account to post the content for her 2.7 million followers, and it quickly became a hit with users.

The 29-year-old was photographed indoors, seemingly in her living room, for the image. Bella took center stage as she stood directly in front of the camera, posing with one hand on her hips. She exuded sultry vibes as she pouted slightly, and stared directly into the camera’s lens.

The beauty’s long brunette hair was styled in natural-looking curls that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. Still, her figure captivated users most in the snapshot, as she showed off her killer curves in a revealing and stylish ensemble.

Bella opted for a white, short-sleeved top that looked to be made out of a sheer lace material. The garment did not hide much of her figure as it was designed with a plunging neckline that exposed a great deal of cleavage. Her slim core was also on display as the top was cropped.

She teamed the number with dark-blue shorts. The number also did not offer much coverage as they were very tight, highlighting the model’s curvy hips, and bodacious derriere. Their high-waisted design also further accentuated her tiny midriff.

Bella finished the look off with transparent high-heels.

She tagged the location where the image was snapped as Manaus, Brazil.

In the caption, Bella wrote in Portuguese (per Google Translator) that her outfit was designed by West Grif, a Brazil-based retailer, she further called the brand fantastic, and reasonably priced.

The eye-catching snapshot was met with a large amount of support from fans, accumulating more than 5,000 likes since going live just two hours ago. Dozens of followers also took to the comments section to compliment the model on her body, good looks, and outfit.

“Beautiful, beautiful, and beautiful,” one person said.

“So pretty,” a second admirer chimed in, following their compliment with a string of heart-eyes emoji.

“Precious babe,” a third user added,

“Simply stunning,” a fourth individual asserted.

Bella has updated her Instagram account with a lot of sizzling content, especially this past week. On August 20, she dazzled her followers once again when she rocked another revealing top and skintight jeans that showed off her curvaceous physique, as reported by The Inquisitr. That post proved to be popular with fans and has received more than 36,000 likes since going live.