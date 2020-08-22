Melania Trump Accused Of Turning White House Rose Garden Into A ‘Putting Green’

First Lady Melania Trump unveiled the newly renovated Rose Garden at the White House, The Inquisitr reported. After the unveiling, critics, like Pam Keith, the Democratic nominee for Florida’s 18th Congressional district, took to Twitter to decry the changes she made to the garden.

“Did Melania really just turn the Rose Garden into a putting green?” wondered Keith in a retweet of the gardens.

Keith’s tweet received more than 530 “likes,” and more than 115 Twitter users took the time to reply with their interpretations of the renovations the first lady revealed earlier today. Those who left a comment appeared to agree with Keith’s critique of the space, and many even compared it to a cemetery in addition to a putting green. Several also decried the addition of sidewalks to the green space.

“They are definitely not going to get their security deposit back when they have to move out in January,” joked one reply.

“I don’t think Melania likes soft and flowery. I think she prefers stark and severe. Perhaps it’s the soviet bloc upbringing,” another Twitter user speculated.

“Well, she basically turned a color-filled garden into a monotone lifeless ‘Roseless’ Rose Garden. Kinda sums up the Trump brand,” declared a third.

“Left: Designed under the direction of Jackie Kennedy, a floral melting pot of color and diversity Right: Melania’s newly installed White Power garden,” a fourth reply featuring photos of the before and after read.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Trump used her official FLOTUS account to showcase the new Rose Garden in four photos. She also thanked those who helped her renew the space and referenced a celebration of its history and future set for later Saturday evening. Her original tweet received a lot of love with over 27,300 “likes” and 7,200 retweets.

The replies were mixed with many echoing Keith’s criticisms that she created a sterile-looking area and took away from its rich history. Many expressed their disappointment that Trump replaced many of the cherry blossom trees that former first lady Jackie Kennedy had planted when she redesigned the location. However, many others praised Trump for redoing the venue, which reportedly has updated technology associated with it in addition to new landscaping. They appreciated the FLOTUS for bringing the often used area into the 21st century while including different roses as nods to important aspects of the garden’s history.

Reportedly, Trump will use the area she redesigned as a backdrop for her upcoming speech in support of President Donald Trump during the Republican National Convention.