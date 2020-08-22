Gwen Stefani Shares Rare Childhood Picture To Show Her Striking Resemblance To ‘Twin’ Son Zuma

Gwen Stefani celebrated her son’s 12th birthday by showing the world just how much she looked like him at the same age.

The singer turned television host took to Instagram to post a sweet tribute to Zuma as he turned 12 this week, sharing a series of photos of the boy at different ages including one side-by-side shot that showed her and him at the same age.

Stefani shared more in her Instagram story, including another shot of the mother and son posing next to each other along with their childhood snaps. To emphasize their striking resemblance, Stefani wrote the word “TWINS” in the caption beneath the pictures.

Stefani’s sweet post captured some viral attention, with Hello! magazine noting that the picture of the “No Doubt” singer in her youth had never been seen before. While the singer has been very active on social media, she has only occasionally posted throwback photos and even more rarely of her childhood.

As the report noted, the series of photos were a huge hit with Stefani’s 10.3 million followers, racking up more than 150,000 likes and thousands of comments sending best wishes the soon-to-be teenager. Many of the fans noted that the mother and son shared a striking resemblance.

“Aw, he is your mini me,!” one person wrote, adding a birthday wish to the boy.

“Awwww @gwenstefani your baby boy is just so cute!!! Happy Birthday Zuma!!!” added another.

Stefani’s children are no strangers to the limelight, as they made several appearances with her at events, including the premiere of Blake Shelton’s movie UglyDolls last year. As People magazine noted, Stefani has also been using her social media presence to keep fans updated on the family’s activities over the last few months in quarantine at their ranch in Oklahoma.

As Shelton told the magazine, it has given the normally busy clan a chance to spend real family time together and take part in some activities that they otherwise might not have time to do.

“The simple pleasure of being together in one place for an extended period of time has been a real gift,” Shelton told the outlet. “We cook, we clean, we ride four-wheelers and we just enjoy being with each other and with family.”

Zuma got another tribute from his dad, Bush rocker Gavin Rossdale, who took to his own Instagram page to share a message that called his now 12-year-old a “gift” and thanked him for “making my life infinitely better with your presence.”