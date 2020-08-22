TuckerDunksTrump Trends After Video Shows Fox News Host Critical Of American Leadership

On Saturday afternoon, #TuckerDunksTrump trended on Twitter after the circulation of a video of Tucker Carlson’s criticism of American leadership amid the coronavirus pandemic spliced alongside Donald Trump and conservative media’s comments on the crisis.

Carlson took aim at the power of Western leaders — who he likened to “Gods” — and accused these leaders of failing to tell the truth about the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fox News host also accused media organizations of failing to hold powerful people to account for their actions. At the conclusion of the video, Tucker questioned the patriotism of Democratic Party leaders — criticism that the clip implied could be applied to the president and Tucker’s colleagues.

“These people actually hate America. At the same time, they desperately want to control America.”

This video is amazing because it brings the alternate reality that comes from right wing pundits to life. #TuckerDunksTrumppic.twitter.com/83p4erwJTx — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) August 22, 2020

Many took to social media to comment on the footage.

“Funny thing is, this is so much closer to the truth than anything Tucker Carlson ever said in context,” wrote progressive commentator Benjamin Dixon.

“The GOP / Fox News propaganda machine ALWAYS accuses our side of doing exactly what they’re doing. Turnabout is fair play. Their words highlight their deep hypocrisy,” another user wrote.

One user claimed that Carlson’s attacks on Democrats could be directed at the real estate mogul.

“Tucker Carlson is a doublespeak machine. While he claims to be talking about Democrats, he’s actually talking about Trump.”

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

As coronavirus began to spread across the world months ago, Carlson was one of the few on his network that highlighted the seriousness of the situation. In a March op-ed for Fox News, Carlson pointed to the politicians who assured that the COVID-19 would come and go and minimized the problem.

“But they’re wrong,” he wrote. “The Chinese coronavirus is a major event. It will affect your life.”

Carlson also promoted the use of masks in March and claimed they were obviously effective at curbing the spread of the virus. But as noted by Business Insider, Carlson later flipped his position and claimed there is no scientific evidence that supports the effectiveness of masks to curb the spread of COVID-19, which the publication noted conflicts with multiple research studies.

While Trump and his allies have long been accused of misleading about the pandemic, former President Barack Obama recently took similar criticism. As The Inquisitr reported, Breitbart Senior Editor-at-Large Joel B. Pollak on Friday fact-checked Obama’s recent claim that the crisis is growing worse and pointed the recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data that shows a steady decrease in cases of the virus since the last peak in July.