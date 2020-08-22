Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Insane Figure In Skimpy Metallic Bikini

American model Katya Elise Henry sent her fans into a frenzy after she shared some daring new photos of herself on social media on Friday, August 22. She posted the content for her 7.6 million Instagram followers, and it instantly became a smash with her followers.

The 25-year-old fitness guru radiated as she was photographed seemingly in a garage for the series, which consisted of two images. Katya stole the show as she stood in the center of each shot. She switched between two poses that displayed her from both her front and her side. She further emitted a sexy vibe as she pouted, propped her hips out, and directed her strong gaze straight toward the camera’s lens.

Katya’s long raven hair was styled into braids that cascaded down her back. However, it was her amazing figure that captured most users’ attention in the slideshow, as she showcased her killer curves in a very revealing bathing suit.

She opted for a metallic bikini top that was designed with two thin straps that tied around her neck and back. The garment did not leave much to the imagination as its tiny triangular cups exposed an ample amount of cleavage and just a bit of sideboob.

Katya teamed the top with matching bottoms that also did not offer much coverage as they were designed with a classic Brazilian-style thong cut. The bottoms especially showed off her curvy hips and bodacious derriere. The number’s high-waisted side-straps also called attention to her slim core.

She finished the look off with a large pair of open-toed, lace-up high heels, a pair of gold hoop earrings, and a gold bracelet.

The eye-catching slideshow was met with a large amount of support from followers, amassing more than 299,000 likes in less than a day. More than 3,600 individuals also took to the comments section to shower Katya with compliments on her figure, beauty, and bikini.

“Oh my god this look,” one user wrote.

“You are my Instagram wife,” added a second fan, following their sentiment with a string of heart-eyes emoji.

“Queen of all queens,” a third admired asserted.

“How are you even real,” a fourth person remarked.

Katya has taken to social media to share a number of jaw-dropping looks, especially this past week. Just on August 19, she wowed her fans once again after rocking a formfitting dress that flaunted her insane physique, per The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 148,000 likes since going live.