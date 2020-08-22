Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Insane Figure In Skimpy Metallic Bikini

American model Katya Elise Henry sent her fans into a frenzy after she shared some daring new photos of herself on social media on Friday, August 21. She posted the content for her 7.6 million Instagram followers, and it instantly became a smash with her followers.

The 25-year-old fitness guru radiated as she was photographed in what looked to be an empty parking garage for the series. The upload consisted of two images, and Katya stood in the center of each shot. She switched between two poses that displayed her from both the front and side. She emitted a sexy vibe as she offered a pout and propped her hips out.

In the first pic, it looked as if the camera caught her talking a stroll, and in the second, she directed her strong gaze straight toward the camera’s lens as she posed.

Katya’s long raven hair was styled in braids that cascaded down her back. Her amazing figure captured the attention of viewers in the slideshow, as she showcased her killer curves in a very revealing bathing suit.

She wore a metallic bikini top that was designed with two thin straps that tied around her neck and back. The garment’s tiny triangular cups exposed an ample amount of cleavage and just a bit of sideboob.

Katya teamed the top with matching bottoms that were designed with a classic Brazilian-style thong cut. The bottoms showed off her curvy hips and bodacious derriere. The number’s high-waisted side-straps called attention to her slim core.

She finished the look off with a large pair of strappy heels on her feet, and a pair of gold hoop earrings and a gold bracelet for her accessories.

The eye-catching slideshow was met with a large amount of support from followers, amassing more than 299,000 likes in less than a day. More than 3,600 individuals also took to the comments section to shower Katya with compliments on her figure, her beauty, and her bikini.

“Oh my god this look,” one user wrote.

“You are my Instagram wife,” added a second fan, following their sentiment with a string of heart-eyes emoji.

“Queen of all queens,” a third admired asserted.

“How are you even real,” a fourth person remarked.

Katya has taken to social media to share a number of jaw-dropping looks this past week. On August 19, she wowed her fans once again after rocking a formfitting dress that flaunted her insane physique, per The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 148,000 likes since going live.