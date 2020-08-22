Shawn Johnson Twins With Daughter Drew In Adorable New Instagram Snap

Olympic champion Shawn Johnson shared a new photo via her Instagram page on Saturday that her fans could not resist swooning over. The gymnast stood in the looking room of her home in Nashville, Tennessee, and her baby girl Drew Hazel East was in her arms. They were wearing similar outfits and matching big smiles, and people immediately started to gush over the snap.

Shawn teased in her caption that she was simply trying to keep up with her daughter’s swag these days. Both mama and daughter wore simple long-sleeved black shirts along with black leggings. Shawn wore purple sneakers while Drew had one a pair with pink and yellow on them. In addition, the little one had a pink headband in her hair accessorizing her wispy blond locks.

Whether dressing alike was intentional or accidental, the pair looked happy and adorable. Shawn held Drew around her waist, one hand seemingly under her bum to add support, and the sweet little one faced the camera as she seemed to giggle.

“She looks just like you and Andrew!!! She’s so precious!” one person commented after seeing the photograph.

The adorable picture immediately went viral among Shawn’s 2.7 million Instagram followers. More than 30,000 people liked the twinning snap during the first 20 minutes after it had gone live on the Olympian’s social media page.

The comments poured in as well as people fawned over the sweet duo. A few fans apparently couldn’t resist teasing that Drew looked like she would end up being far taller than her mom, who stands at a petite 4′ 11″.

Drew’s dad, Andrew East, towers over his wife at 6′ 2″ and the baby girl does look like she might take after her father in that respect.

“She still looks like her daddy to me. So sweet!! Love the Nike kicks!!” someone wrote.

“Cuuuuuuutest mama/daughter duo EVER,” a fan shared.

“Best photo I’ve seen all day, so adorable you two,” another person praised.

This precious moment at home came after some major adventures that Shawn and Andrew had earlier this week in the gym.

The two worked with a photographer to recreate some photos from her days competing in the Olympics and they seemed to have a blast with this. She revealed some behind-the-scenes glimpses of the process via her Instagram page that were equally amusing and amazing.

Shawn’s baby Drew arrived in late October last year, so she will soon celebrate her first birthday. The Olympian consistently beams with love and pride as she fawns over her little one and this twinning snap made it clear how much these two adore one another.