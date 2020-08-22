Adrienne Bailon Flaunts Her Curves In A Unique White Top

Singer and television personality Adrienne Bailon stunned her 5 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, in which she showed off her curvaceous figure in an eye-catching white top and jeans. The snap appeared to have been taken in Adrienne’s home, which featured a neutral color scheme. The walls in the room behind her were white, and the space also had wide-plank wood flooring. A bed with wrinkled linens was directly behind her, and a unique shelf with a chair positioned in front of it was also spotted in the background.

Adrienne’s ensemble remained the focal point of the shot, however, as she captured a selfie in a large mirror, the wooden frame of which was visible towards the right of the image.

Adrienne’s top was crafted from a white fabric, and featured a neckline that dipped low, showing off a tantalizing amount of cleavage. There was a knot positioned between her breasts, and a wide swath of fabric fabric cascaded down the front of her petite figure. The look left several inches of her toned stomach exposed, and the material looked gorgeous against her bronzed skin.

She paired the piece with high-waisted light-wash jeans that accentuated her hourglass physique. The jeans hugged her curves, clinging to her hips and thighs. They had a cut-out on one knee, which was visible towards the bottom of the frame.

Adrienne’s long locks were styled in a half-up look, with waves cascading down her chest. She added several accessories as well, including a golden watch on one wrist, a bangle on the other, and several statement rings. She held her phone with one hand to capture the selfie and played with her curls with her other hand.

In the caption of the post, Adrienne gave her followers a bit more information about the brand behind her outfit, Míe, a Nigerian company based in Lagos. She made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

Her followers loved the share, and the post received over 164,700 likes within 17 hours of going live. It also racked up 854 comments within the same time span.

“It looks so good on you!” one fan wrote, loving the unique garment.

“It’s the hips for me,” another follower commented, captivated by Adrienne’s voluptuous figure.

“So gorgeous,” a third fan remarked, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Pure beauty A!” another added.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Adrienne shared a snap in which she rocked a strapless bikini top and matching bikini bottoms. She spread out in a large pool with crystal clear water, floaing while her hair spread out around her and she soaked up the sun.