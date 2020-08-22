Devin Brugman Snaps A Selfie In A Red Bikini & Matching Sarong: ‘Ready For A Spicy Marg’

Devin Brugman returned to her Instagram account on Friday to share a steamy new set of selfies that added some serious heat to her page.

The model looked ready to sip a spicy margarita by the pool in the double-pic update, but not before snapping a photo of her ensemble to share with her 1.3 million followers. Devin posed in front of a full-length mirror in her living room and held her cell phone in front of her face in order to capture the images at the perfect angle. She looked smoking hot in a tiny bikini as she worked the camera, one that did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

Devin stunned in the bold red two-piece that was from her own Monday Swimwear line, which she is seen wearing more often than not on her page. A tag on the first photo of the set indicated that her swimwear look included the brand’s Costa Rica top — a bandeau-style number with thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. The number fell far down her chest, leaving her decolletage bare and ample cleavage well on within eyesight. It also featured a gold hardware loop in the middle of its cups that drew even more attention to the busty display.

The bottom half of the 29-year-old’s swimwear was hidden by a matching sarong, but it wasn’t hard to tell that the garment was equally risque. The skirt boasted a thigh-high slit that left one of her toned legs almost completely exposed, suggesting her bikini bottoms had a daringly cheeky design. It draped over her curvy hips in a flowy manner and was tied together in a tight knot on her hips, drawing attention to her taut tummy and abs.

Devin kept her look simple and accessorized with nothing more than a pair of trendy hoop earrings and a gold pendant necklace to ensure that all eyes remained on her incredible physique. She also wore her dark hair down in loose waves that cascaded behind her back.

Fans were hardly shy about showing the bikini-clad new addition to Devin’s feed with love. Many flocked to the comments section to shower the star in compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“Love you in red,” one person wrote.

“You are totally breathtaking in that outfit!!” praised another fan.

“You’re so gorgeous!” a third follower remarked.

“YOU’RE PERFECT,” added a fourth admirer.

The upload has also been awarded more than 29,000 likes within less than a day’s time.