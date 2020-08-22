Brit Manuela Shows Off Incredible Figure In Skimpy Bikini

Internet sensation Brit Manuela wowed plenty of social media users on Saturday, August 22 when she shared some new photos of her bikini-clad self. She posted the snapshots for her 979,000 followers on Instagram, and they quickly captured the attention of thousands.

The 26-year-old glowed as she was photographed outdoors for the series, which consisted of two images. Brit stood front and center in both frames. She switched between two sultry poses that displayed her from the front. The model exuded a cool vibe as she pouted and directed her strong gaze straight at the camera’s lens.

Brit’s long, brown hair was pulled back into a high bun that sat atop her head. A few tresses fell around her face. Her killer figure stood out as she showcased her fit physique in a stylish and revealing bathing suit.

She opted for a hunter green bikini top with two thin straps that tied around her neck. The garment featured a rectangular cut that did not leave much to the imagination as it exposed a great deal of cleavage and just a hint of underboob.

Brit paired the top with matching bottoms that provided minimal coverage. The briefs were designed with a skimpy, low-rise cut that showcased her curvy hips and booty. The number also featured high-waisted side-straps that wrapped around her midriff, a design that drew eyes to her chiseled core.

According to the geotag, the model was photographed in Elizabeth, New Jersey. In the caption, she stated that the way a person relates to themselves has a direct impact on the way they relate to others. She also revealed that her bathing suit was designed by Janthee, a Berlin-based swimwear company.

The eye-catching slideshow was met with a large amount of support from followers, amassing more than 20,000 likes in just two hours after going live. More than 600 individuals took to the comments section to shower Brit with compliments on her body, beauty, and swimsuit.

“You are goals,” one user wrote, following their sentiment with a string of fire emoji.

“Your confidence and self love is unmatched,” added a second fan.

“This is so beautiful,” a third admired remarked.

“Obsessed with this color,” a fourth person chimed in.

Brit has shared a number of daring looks to her social media account, especially this week. On August 20, she wowed her fans when she rocked another skimpy bikini that showcased her toned physique, per The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 36,000 likes since going live.