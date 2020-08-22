Brit Manuela Shows Off Incredible Figure In Skimpy Bikini

Internet sensation Brit Manuela wowed plenty of social media users after she shared some new content of herself bikini-clad on Saturday, August 22. She posted the snapshots for her 979,000 followers on Instagram, and it quickly captured the attention of thousands.

The 26-year-old glowed as she was photographed outdoors for the series, which consisted of two images. Brit stole the show as she stood front and center in every frame. She switched between two sultry poses that displayed her from the front and exuded a cool vibe as she pouted and directed her strong gaze straight toward the camera’s lens.

Brit’s long ash brown hair was pulled back into a high bun that sat atop her head. A few tresses also fell around her face. However, it was her killer figure that stood out most in the series, as she showcased her fit physique in a stylish and revealing bathing suit.

She opted for a bikini top that was hunter green in color and designed with two thin straps that tied around her neck. The garment’s body also featured a rectangular cut that did not leave much to the imagination as it helped her expose a great deal of cleavage and just a hint of underboob.

Brit paired the top with matching bottoms that provided just minimal coverage. The briefs were designed with a skimpy, high-rise cut that let her show off her curvy hips and booty. The number also featured high-waisted side-straps that wrapped around her midriff, a design that drew eyes to her chiseled core.

According to the geotag, the model was photographed in Elizabeth, New Jersey. In the caption, she stated that a person’s relationship with themselves “sets the tone for every other relationship” in their life. She also revealed that her bathing suit was designed by Janthee, a Berlin-based swimwear company.

The eye-catching slideshow was met with a large amount of support from followers, amassing more than 20,000 likes in just two hours after going live. More than 600 individuals also took to the comments section to shower Brit with compliments on her body, beauty, and swimsuit.

“You are goals,” one user wrote, following their sentiment with a string of fire emoji.

“Your confidence and self love is unmatched,” added a second fan.

“This is so beautiful,” a third admired remarked.

“Obsessed with this color,” a fourth person chimed in.

Brit has shared a number of daring looks to her social media account, especially this past week. Just on August 20, she wowed her fans once again after rocking another skimpy bikini that showcased her toned physique, per The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 36,000 likes since going live.