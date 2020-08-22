Donald Trump Will Cause Republican Party To Suffer A ‘Watergate Wipeout’ In November, GOP Strategist Says

Longtime Republican strategist Rick Tyler appeared on MSNBC on Saturday and predicted that Donald Trump would fuel a wipeout of the Republican Party in November, Raw Story reported.

Tyler began by revealing that he voted for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in the party’s primary and claimed that Trump is an “existential threat” to both American national security and democracy.

“He needs to be removed from office and I predict that Americans will do that on November 3,” he said.

“I think the party’s going to suffer a ’74 Watergate wipeout. I think that’s necessary. I think the Republican Party has to reject Trumpism and everything that he has embraced. It’s going to take a long time … to recover and regain its conservative philosophy, or any philosophy at all for that matter.”

The political strategist encouraged the Democratic Party to “do their part” by wresting power from Trump but warned that the group could face rejection if it veers too far to the left of the political spectrum.

“I’d like to see us return to policy arguments and not this partisan division that is practiced by our president,” he concluded.

As reported by Reuters, many wealthy Republicans are throwing their money behind ousting Trump in November. According to the publication, these figures — like Tyler — are throwing their support behind Biden. This pattern, the publication says, is a sign that Trump’s leadership has alienated some members of the Grand Old Party. Notably, his approach to handling the Black Lives Matter protests and coronavirus pandemic have purportedly been two of the most divisive things about his presidency in recent months.

Although Republicans opposed to Trump raised their voice in 2016, Karen Finney, a Democratic strategist and a spokesperson for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, claims that 2020 has seen a significantly higher amount of money backing such dissenters.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Not everyone is convinced that a Trump loss will have a significantly damaging effect on the current Republican Party. As noted by Politico, Trump has paved the way for a wave of new congressional candidates that embrace his brand of politics, which has pushed many GOP veterans from the party. This pattern, the report claims, is a sign that the current GOP is not going anywhere — even if Trump loses the forthcoming election.

Nevertheless, reports of GOP fears ahead of the election have been swirling for months. As The Inquisitr reported, previous reporting suggested that Senate Republicans are growing increasingly worried that Trump could alienate moderates and cause the party to lose the Upper Chamber.