Veronica Bielik Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Nude Mini Dress

On Saturday, August 22, Polish model Veronica Bielik shared three stunning snaps on Instagram.

In the photos, the 26-year-old posed outside with a gate and green foliage in the blurred background. The post’s geotag suggested that the pictures were taken in Mokotów, Warszawa, Poland.

Veronica sizzled in a nude cap-sleeved mini dress from the online retailer Fashion Nova. The garment put her lean legs on display, much to the delight of her audience. The model had also cinched in her already tiny waist with a brown studded belt.

In the first image, Veronica turned her body slightly away from the photographer. She stood with her shoulders back and her arms to her side. She altered her position for the following photo by showing off her curvaceous side profile, while she tugged on her belt and flashed her beautiful smile. The third shot showed her flaunting her pert derriere, as she looked over her shoulder to gaze directly at the camera.

For the photoshoot, the blond bombshell styled her long locks in slightly tousled waves and a deep middle part.

In the caption, Veronica let fans know the specific style of her dress. She also asked her followers to give her tips to have a better night’s sleep.

A few fans flocked to the comments section to answer her question.

“I think reading books or magazines might help. I mean that’s the solution for me because I feel bored after reading them and eventually it helps me sleep,” wrote one commenter.

“Whenever I can’t sleep, I drink tea and listen to those hours long lullaby videos on YouTube,” remarked another Instagram user.

Many of her followers also proceeded to shower her with compliments.

“Wow, what a beautiful figure you have,” said a fan, adding a string of pink heart and red rose emoji to the comment.

“You look beautiful,” added a different devotee, along with numerous heart-eye emoji.

Veronica engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. Fans seemed to have loved the post as it soon racked up more than 65,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that Veronica has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she wore a floral pattern cropped tank top and a pair of matching shorts. That post has been liked over 74,000 times since it was shared.