Julianne Hough Flaunts Her Flexibility & Phenomenal Figure In Sports Bra & Leggings

Julianne Hough showed off both her incredibly fit physique along with her impressive dancer’s flexibility in a new Instagram post on Saturday. The former America’s Got Talent and Dancing with the Stars judge posed in a gorgeous setting that caught many people’s attention. However, her millions of fans weren’t about to allow themselves to be entirely distracted by the landscape.

The new photo that Julianne shared showed her wearing workout gear and doing a yoga pose. She appeared to be standing on a bridge along what many followers thought was probably the Hiawatha Trail in Idaho.

Recent posts of Julianne’s have shown her vacationing with her siblings in the Coeur d’Alene area of Idaho. This new upload showed her standing in a spot with rolling hills of pine trees behind her and it made for a gorgeous backdrop.

Julianne wore sunglasses and a gold chain around her neck along with sneakers and a matching set of workout gear for this outing. The purple workout bra and matching full-length leggings showcased every athletic curve of her figure.

The dancer balanced on one leg and leaned forward. One arm was stretched straight out in front of her while her other arm reached behind and up to allow her to grasp the ankle of her lifted, angled leg.

“You’re the most beautiful girl in the world,” one of her fans commented.

A smile could be seen on Julianne’s face as she posed for the photo and her natural brunette tresses hung straight down to gently brush her shoulders. She recently embraced her natural hair color rather than the blond hues she typically sports, and people seem to like this change of pace.

Her chiseled abs could be seen in this yoga pose, as could the lean, long lines of her legs. A hint of her pert derriere was showcased with this position as well. From head to toe, Julianne looked fit and phenomenal and her fans were not shy about showering her with praise.

In less than an hour, around 32,000 of her supporters liked the post, and more than 150 of her nearly 5 million followers commented as well.

“Wow! Excellent flexibility, babe,” detailed one impressed fan.

“That’s a very difficult pose to do yet you make it look so easy!” someone noted.

“Wow so beautiful and the scenery is awesome too,” another person wrote.

The beauty of this weekend upload might be tough for Julianne to top, based on the volume of love she received from people in response to this particular photo.