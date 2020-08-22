Bri Teresi Lifts Her Skirt, Flashes Practically Bare Buns In New Instagram Video

Self-proclaimed “Snapchat Queen” and model Bri Teresi continued a recent trend of flashing her taut, tempting booty with her latest offering on Instagram, where she has amassed over a million followers. In the Saturday, August 22 post, she provided her admirers with a live action look at her cheeky assets and statuesque frame, as she was captured frolicking down the street in a loose-fitting summer dress.

Teresi credited visual artist Jeremy Lee — one of her more frequent collaborators — for the video in the accompanying caption. His work behind the camera combined with Teresi’s natural magnetism and the clip’s audio track, “Harvest Moon” by Rusties, made for a crowd-pleasing experience for her fans, who weren’t shy about voicing their approval in the comment thread.

“Say yes to the dress,” wrote one user.

“You are the most beautiful woman on Instagram,” proclaimed another fan.

“The fact that you can run in those heels is more impressive sis,” said fellow model Kelsie Jean Smeby. “how are you so f hot i can’t even.”

The video began with Teresi running down a tiled walkway with her dress and blond locks flowing backward as she moved. In doing so, she lifted her skirt from the sides in a teasing fashion, revealing her practically uncovered backside in the process.

Her light, airy outfit, which has featured in previous updates, was emblazoned with earth-toned geometric flourishes that perfectly complemented her slightly sun-kissed skin and golden mane.

Upon approaching an ornate entryway bordered by large pillars, she stopped in her tracks and turned her attention to the camera as it passed by her. As her movement ceased, her hair bounced back into place along with the garment that adorned her slender frame.

At that point, the footage shifted into slow motion while Teresi twirled about in place. As she swayed, she continued to offer sneak peeks at her pleasingly-contoured mid-section and hindquarters by lifting her skirt. The seductive nature of the display was made even more lurid by the inviting glances she occasionally offered the camera.

Throughout the clip, the lighting in the shot and vintage film-style filter that was applied to the footage made for an alluring illumination of its sexy subject.

Teresi’s post generated a sizable response in a relatively short amount of time, notching thousands of likes in just one hour’s time.

As shared previously by The Inquisitr, Teresi similarly flashed her cheeky side in another video featuring the same figure-emphasizing outfit earlier this week.