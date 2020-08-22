Rumer Willis Slays In A Leopard-Print Bikini In Photo With Her Sister Scout

The two siblings sunbathed on lounge pads with matching pillows.

Rumer Willis joked that she and one of her younger sisters were trying to make their skin look like the red shell of a lobster during a recent sunbathing session, but the bikini she wore made parts of her body more closely resemble the fur of a big cat.

In a photo that she shared with her Instagram followers on Friday, Rumer, 32, rocked a leopard-print bikini. The suit included a pullover bralette with wide shoulder straps and a scooped neck that bared just a hint of cleavage. The stretch fabric fit her like a second skin, showcasing her ample assets. Rumer’s matching bottoms featured a retro silhouette with low-cut leg openings and a high waist that covered up her navel. The waistband hit at the smallest part of her stomach, highlighting her hourglass shape. She tagged the Instagram page for the brand ARQ to let her fans know where her two-piece came from.

Over her bikini, Rumer wore an orange button-up top with white accents. She left the front undone, and she rolled the sleeves up over her elbows. The shirt appeared to be blowing back away from her body as she posed, which provided a clearer view of her swimsuit. Her curly dark hair was also streaming behind her as if she were facing a strong gust of wind. She completed her stylish summer ensemble with a pair of black wayfarer sunglasses.

The Dancing with the Stars champ look confident and cool as she posed on her knees with her chin lifted up. She sat back on her heels on top of a large lounge pad that featured a bold southwestern pattern in black, red, orange, and white. The portable outdoor bed included a matching pillow.

Rumer’s younger sister was utilizing the same setup. Scout, 29, was stretched out with one arm underneath her pillow. She wore a billowy white romper that made her long legs the focal point of her look. She peeked back at the camera over her bare shoulder so that only the top half of her face was visible. Her dark hair spilled down over her pillow. She and Rumer basked in the sun’s brilliant light on a lush green lawn.

Many of Rumer’s followers asked her about the lounge pads in her picture. She responded to one fan’s question, and it turned out that they’re two-of-a-kind designs. She revealed that her mother, actress Demi Moore, had them made from “old feather beds” that she and her sister had when they were kids.

Rumer has been spending a lot of time with her family amid the coronavirus pandemic. She recently made an appearance in a selfie Scout snapped at Big Wood River in Hailey, Idaho. Rumer stood on the opposite bank while their other sister, Tallulah, posed in the water.