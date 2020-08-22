Victoria Villarroel Bares Backside In Burnt Orange Thong Bikini At A Gym

Victoria Villarroel treated her 1.3 million Instagram followers to another look at her beach body with her latest sexy bikini post on the popular social media platform.

In the shot, Victoria stood in a weight room that featured several barbells, a lifting machine, some cardio equipment, a flat-screen TV mounted to the tiled wall, and plenty of room to exercise. She stood in front of a mirror looking back over her shoulder and took an old school selfie with her phone. She wore a burnt orange bikini top that tied with thick straps around her neck, which seemed more like pool wear than gym wear. The pose showed off just a hint of her sideboob, and it showed off her shapely shoulder, arms, and upper back. The focus of the image was her curvy backside, which the matching thong bikini bottoms showcased. The bikini bottoms rose high over both hips, emphasizing her hourglass curves and nipped-in waist.

Victoria wore her short brunette hair back, and she perched a pair of rectangular tortoiseshell glasses atop her head. Her big brown eyes popped, and she kept her full lips closed with a soft pout. Around one wrist, the swimsuit designer wore a beaded bracelet, and she also accessorized with several rings on her fingers. Her fingernails looked long and shaped.

In her caption, Victoria wrote Spanish words that meant small but big, and her fans appeared to enjoy both the picture and her words. At least 134,000 Instagram users hit the “like” button, and nearly 650 took the time to leave a comment for the model. Many Instagrammers used the flame emoji to indicate that they thought she looked hot in the suit.

“When did this happen!!!!!!!” wondered Kylie Jenner.

“@kyliejenner hehehe,” replied Victoria, along with a smiley. The swimsuit designer is also the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s assistant.

“I missed you finally you’re back! You look hot, Victoria,” exclaimed one follower.

“Love your gym outfit! Can I steal your caption,” a second fan wondered along with a red heart-eye emoji.

“So, what should I do with all this CAKE? Drip hard! You look gorgeous,” wrote a third devotee who also shared several peach emoji.

Victoria is no stranger to showing off her bikini body and keeping her Instagram followers engaged. The Inquisitr previously reported that she showed off her pert derriere in a black thong two-piece while on a boat during her recent Talum vacation, which racked up plenty of likes and comments.